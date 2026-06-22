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Will there be Season 5 of 'The Way Home'? Showrunners reveal surprising plans they had after the finale

'The Way Home' Season 4 finale delivered answers to many of the show's biggest mysteries
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow in 'The Way Home' (Cover Image Source: Hallmark+)
Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow in 'The Way Home' (Cover Image Source: Hallmark+)

'The Way Home' Season 4 recently wrapped up its finale with Kat Landry and Alice Dhawan taking one final leap into the pond. After four seasons of time travel, family secrets, and emotional reunions, the Season 4 finale delivered answers to many of the show's biggest mysteries while giving the Landry family a heartfelt farewell. Yet for many viewers, the ending also sparked a major question: Will there be 'The Way Home' Season 5? Unfortunately, Hallmark announced ahead of the finale that the fourth season would serve as the show's conclusion. The writers, therefore, approached the final episodes with that in mind.

However, recent comments from showrunners Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke reveal that the creative team once imagined a future beyond the finale. According to Clarke, the possibility of a fifth season was once very much part of the creative conversation. In an interview with TV Insider, she explained, "We did have a Season 5 that we thought of initially as sort of part of the plan." However, this was before the team learned they would need to wrap up the story sooner than expected. Although major storylines were resolved in the Season 4 finale, several characters appeared poised for new adventures.

An image from Season 4 of 'The Way Home' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thewayhomehallmarkchannel)
An image from Season 4 of 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Instagram | @thewayhomehallmarkchannel)

One of the biggest developments in the finale involved Jacob Landry and Abby Goodwin. Their wedding brought together multiple generations connected through the pond's mysterious time-travel powers. The episode also confirmed one of the season's most significant twists: KC Goodwin is actually Jacob and Abby's child from the future. According to Conkie, a fifth season would have allowed the writers to spend much more time exploring Jacob and Abby's future together. Their relationship became increasingly important during the final season, and the creators felt there were still many stories left to tell about their growing family and their connection to the Goodwin legacy.

Vaughan Murrae as KC Goodwin in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark)
Vaughan Murrae as KC Goodwin in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark)

Alice's future was another storyline the writers hoped to explore further. Throughout the series, Alice struggled to balance her understanding of the past with her hopes for the future. By the finale, she appeared ready to embrace her own path while also developing a deeper connection with Max Goodwin. Conkie revealed that she imagines Alice eventually becoming "a star." Had Season 5 happened, viewers likely would have seen Alice pursuing her dreams while navigating adulthood and the complicated realities of life after growing up with time travel.

Kat and Elliot from The Way Home (Image source: Hallmark+)
Kat and Elliot from 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark+)

Kat and Elliot's story also seemed ready for another chapter. After surviving one of the season's most dramatic storylines, Elliot finally reunited with Kat and proposed. Their engagement gave longtime fans the happy ending they had been hoping for. Interestingly, Clarke revealed that if a fifth season had been guaranteed, the writers might have ended Season 4 on a very different note. Instead of immediately confirming Elliot's survival, they considered ending the season with uncertainty about whether he was alive or dead. However, she emphasized that the writers never seriously planned to kill Elliot off permanently. She believed that ending his story through tragedy would not have fit the emotional journey the series had spent years building. 

Megan Follows as Tessa The Way Home (Image source Hallmark+)
Megan Follows as Tessa in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark+)

Beyond the central characters, the creators also had ideas for several supporting players. Clarke said she would have liked to revisit Griffin and Tessa after their own time-travel experiences. Conkie expressed interest in exploring younger versions of characters and said, "I would have loved to have seen younger Fern with Cassandra and their friendship and how that grew." The creators also shared their personal visions for where the characters end up after the finale. Conkie believes Kat and Elliot would eventually get married and build a life together. She also imagines Del and Sam remaining a couple, even if marriage never becomes part of their story. 

Kat and Elliot in The Way Home (Image source: Hallmark+)
Kat and Elliot in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark+)

As for the finale's final pond jump, fans should not interpret it as a hidden cliffhanger. Conkie explained that the image of Kat and Alice holding hands and jumping into the pond together had always been part of the ending they envisioned. Clarke added that they loved the idea of the two women who began the story taking one final leap, while viewers were left to imagine where their journey might lead next. The finale also left behind a few playful mysteries, including the identity of Nick Augustine's wife, Claire. Conkie admitted that the reveal was partly a nod to fan theories and said, "That’s us being cheeky because there are some who actually think that Alice is Claire and vice versa. We left that open."

Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Chyler Leigh as Alice Dhawan and Kat Landry in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark)
Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Chyler Leigh as Alice Dhawan and Kat Landry in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark)

So while 'The Way Home' Season 5 is not happening, the newly revealed plans show that the writers still had plenty of stories in mind. From Alice's music career and Jacob's future family to Kat and Elliot's life together, there were many plots the series could have explored. Instead, fans are left with something perhaps fitting for a show built around imagination and possibility: the chance to picture those unwritten adventures for themselves long after the final jump into the pond.

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