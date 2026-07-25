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Paramount+ cancels Tracy Morgan’s ‘Crutch’ after just one season and the reason makes sense

To the surprise of no one, there will be no second season of Paramount+‘s multi-camera comedy series ‘Crutch’ starring Tracy Morgan
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 27 MINUTES AGO
Tracy Morgan in a still from ‘Crutch’ Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
Tracy Morgan in a still from ‘Crutch’ Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

Paramount+ has canceled Tracy Morgan’s comedy series 'Crutch' after just one season. The multi-camera sitcom premiered on the streaming service in November 2025 but failed to continue beyond its debut run. The cancellation also comes as several cast members have already moved on to other projects. Morgan, meanwhile, remains busy with his growing television schedule.

The decision does not come as a major surprise. According to Variety, the show struggled to attract a significant audience after its release on Paramount+. Morgan has also shifted his focus to NBC’s comedy 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,' which premiered in January 2026. The series earned a second-season renewal in May, while cast options for 'Crutch' had already expired.

Dennis Jay Funny, Jermaine Fowler, Lawrence Stallings, Kecia Lewis in a still from Crutch
Dennis Jay Funny, Jermaine Fowler, Lawrence Stallings, Kecia Lewis in a still from Crutch — Paramount+

With 'Crutch' leaving the lineup, Paramount+ now has only one live-action comedy series on its current slate. That title is the Australian comedy 'Colin from Accounts.' The streaming service is instead putting greater emphasis on drama programming, including Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman,' the 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Dutton Ranch,' and the British crime drama 'MobLand.'

For the unversed, ‘Crutch' centered on Francois "Frank" Crutchfield, better known as Crutch, played by Morgan. The character is a well-known Harlem shop owner whose life changes when his son and daughter move back into the family home. The sitcom was set in the same universe as CBS’ 'The Neighborhood.' Morgan even appeared in a crossover episode of that series on the same day 'Crutch' made its Paramount+ debut.

Tichina Arnold, Cedric The Entertainer, Adrian Martinez, Tracy Morgan in a still from Crutch
Tichina Arnold, Cedric The Entertainer, Adrian Martinez, Tracy Morgan in a still from Crutch — Paramount+

The show's supporting cast featured Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul, and Finn Maloney. Behind the scenes, the comedy came from Cedric The Entertainer and his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment. Owen Smith created the series while also serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Cedric The Entertainer and Eric C. Rhone executive produced the show alongside Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for TrillTV, Mike Mariano, and Tracy Morgan. CBS Studios produced the series, while Paramount Global Content Distribution handled distribution outside Paramount+ markets. Although 'Crutch' lasted only one season, it marked another collaboration between Morgan and the team behind 'The Neighborhood' before reaching an early conclusion.

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