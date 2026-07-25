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Netflix’s ‘Elite Force’ gets promising Season 2 update from cast member: ‘We’re working on…’

Season 2 isn't official yet, but ‘Elite Force’ star Tomer Sisley has revealed why the action thriller still has every reason for hope.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A screengrab taken from 'Elite Force' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @mvsrs)
A screengrab taken from 'Elite Force' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @mvsrs)

Netflix's newest French action thriller ‘Elite Force’ has only been available for a few days, yet viewers are already asking whether another season is on the horizon. The six-episode series debuted on July 22, with the complete season available to stream at once. While Netflix has not officially renewed or canceled the show, there is already one encouraging update that gives fans a reason to stay optimistic. As things stand, the streaming giant has not made any announcement regarding the future of ‘Elite Force’. That is fairly standard for Netflix, especially when a series has only just premiered. The company usually waits until it has gathered enough data on viewership, audience retention, and overall popularity before deciding whether a show deserves another chapter.

A screengrab taken from 'Elite Force' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @mvsrs)
A screengrab of Tomer Sisley taken from 'Elite Force' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @mvsrs)

Because of that, the current silence should not automatically be viewed as bad news. It simply means the platform is still evaluating how the first season performs with subscribers around the world. Renewal decisions often take several weeks, and sometimes even months, depending on the title. Even though Netflix has not broken its silence, lead actor Tomer Sisley has offered fans an encouraging glimpse into what could come next. In an interview with France Info, Sisley revealed that conversations about another season are already happening behind the scenes. In his words, “We're working on it, and I think it will obviously depend on the success of the first season. But if the audience responds well, yes, I think we all want it.”

A screengrab taken from 'Elite Force' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @mvsrs)
A screengrab taken from 'Elite Force' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @mvsrs)

While the statement stops short of confirming that Season 2 is officially happening, it does suggest that the creative team has already started thinking ahead. Sisley also shared another interesting piece of news that could make future production much easier if Netflix eventually gives the green light. The actor said, “In fact, the GIGN is ready to open the doors of the Satory barracks to us again if we film a second season.” Of course, that does not mean Season 2 has already been ordered. The willingness of the GIGN to welcome the production team back is certainly an encouraging development, but Netflix still holds the final decision. Until the streamer announces its plans, fans will simply have to wait and see how the numbers stack up over the coming weeks.

For viewers who have not started the series yet, ‘Elite Force’, originally titled ‘GIGN’ in French, centers on one of France's most elite law enforcement units. Sisley stars as David, a senior GIGN officer preparing to leave active field duty. Those plans are suddenly thrown into doubt after an unprecedented assault targets his own unit. Instead of stepping away from frontline operations, David finds himself leading an extremely dangerous mission that forces him to revisit his past while trying to protect those around him.

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