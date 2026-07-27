How did Criston Cole die? 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6's Butcher's Ball reveals Kingmaker's fate

Ser Criston Cole took out Alicent's favor from his suit and tied it around his sword before asking two Lords for a duel

'House of the Dragon' returned this week with many lingering questions. What will happen to Aemond? What are Alys' intentions? What will Rhaenyra do to Halaena and Alicent? But none loomed larger than Ser Criston Cole's ultimate fate in the show. For weeks now, the audience has been preparing for Aegon's Hand to meet his maker. His pessimistic attitude towards the civil war and his confession in the last episode made it more than clear that the 'realm's greatest warrior' did not see a happy ending in sight for himself. He knew he was not going to survive this war, and he wanted to bow out on his own terms. But as is the tradition in 'House of the Dragon,' things did not go down as per his plans. Ser Gwayne Hightower parted ways from the forces in the last episode. Many Green soldiers, however, decided to follow the 'Kingmaker's' command.

Still of Criston Cole from 'HOTD' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

The episode began with Criston Cole and his forces entering an abandoned field. Several Tully soldiers were seen lying dead under mysterious circumstances. Just as Criston Cole and his men tried to put it all together, one of the soldiers suddenly woke up screaming, "On your Guards!!" Criston Cole fought valiantly, and ultimately it is the Greens that emerge victorious in the scuffle. However, the proceedings were far from over. When Criston Cole began screaming his victorious cry, "We light the way," things fell apart. The Lord Commander noted that he and now his handful of men were surrounded by Lord Roderick Dustin and Lord Archie Tully's vast armies.

Still of Criston Cole from 'HOTD' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

Criston Cole, though, wasn't shocked. On being asked by his fellow soldier, he clearly stated that the massive forces were "Our Death." He knew what was going to happen and wanted to take it on with dignity. Lord Tully called him out, saying, "Traitor, Usurper and Defiler of Justice. Come forth and face your fate." Criston Cole bravely walked forward, responding, "If I strike my banners, would you spare my men?" Lord Tully was not inclined to give such concessions. "I made a promise to the dead Cole. I made a promise I would make a sept out of the traitors' bones," he shared. Cole took out Alicent's favor from his suit and tied it around his sword. Then he asked the two Lords for a duel. "One of me against the two of you," he declared. This suggestion was met with laughter from the Black commanders. Criston Cole was swiftly put to his death by three arrows fired by a woman. This was possibly not the glorious death he envisioned.

Just like that, one of the most formidable parts of the Green faction fell to his death with nothing but the favor of the woman he loved. The forces cheered and raced to the battlefield to kill the remaining Greens, in what would later be known as 'Butcher's Ball.' Fans of the book may be a little disappointed as the show chose to skip an iconic line said to Criston Cole during his death. The line read, "I’ll have no songs about how brave you died, Kingmaker. There’s tens o’ thousands dead on your account,” which many fans believe encapsulates Criston's existence.

Still of Rhaenyra from 'HOTD' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Ollie Upton)

Other major storylines in the episode included Daemon's efforts to counter Ormund's scheme in King's Landing, the Dragonseeds slowly turning away from Rhaenyra, Halaena being put into stricter confines, the common folk growing dissatisfied with Rhaenyra, Aemond and Alys' growing closeness, Ormund and Gwayne interacting in Tumbleton, and Rhaenyra's bewildering demand from Alicent. After Alicent informed Rhaenyra of Aemond's whereabouts in Harrenhal, she asked her former best friend to kill him if she wished to save Halaena. Initially against this plan, Alicent was ultimately forced to comply when she understood she had no choice. 'House of the Dragon' returns with a new episode next Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.