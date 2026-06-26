Who plays Cheese in ‘The Bear’ Season 5? Meet the character who puts Carmy and Syd under pressure

The fifth and final season picks up the morning after Carmy hands over the reins of the restaurant to Sydney

'The Bear' is back for another chaotic season as Carmy, Sydney, and Richie make one last attempt to save the titular Chicago restaurant. The past four seasons of the acclaimed culinary drama have featured a host of renowned guest stars, including Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney, and Sarah Paulson, among others. The fifth and final season starts the morning after Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) hands over the reins of the restaurant to Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie (Abby Elliott), and decides to walk away from the industry as a whole. He sticks around until the end of the season to help The Bear earn the coveted Michelin star, the restaurant's only hope for survival. Season 5 begins on a bad note as a massive storm reveals severe maintenance issues that put the future of 'The Bear' at great risk.

An image of Carmy and Sydney from 'The Bear' Season 5 (Cover Image Source: FX | The Bear)

In Episode 2, titled 'Lamb,' Carmy, Sydney, and Richie face another issue as the restaurant's basement gets flooded, adding to their financial troubles. Uncle Jimmy calls in his financial consultant, The Computer (Brian Koppelman), to crunch the numbers and advise whether it's worth continuing to invest in the venture. The Computer brings along his niece, Terry Cheddario, aka Cheese, to evaluate the situation. Cheese tells Syd, "I’m Terry. Don’t call me Terry," before quickly surveying the damage and diving into the multiple issues plaguing the building. "I don’t even need to survey the rest of it. You’ve got active criminal occupation, combustible hazardous storage, unresolvable code violations that Richie cannot and will not correct. That’s also on the Superfund list. So the EPA has identified extensive subsurface contamination. That means your soil’s f---ed. Your roof is caving in, and your deed requires you to pay buyer money."

An image of Sydney, Richie, Carmy, and Tina from 'The Bear' Season 5 (Image Source: Hulu | The Bear)

Cheese goes on to add, "They’d flip it into anything but a restaurant. Zoning restrictions. Noise complaints. Donna and the Lincoln Park Zoo incident. Historical landmarks, stormwater ordinance. Inspection requirements. Brownfield incentives… I can almost guarantee you that this entire property is sitting on a sinkhole, giving you about 5 to 10 years before the ground starts to collapse into itself." Nevertheless, Cheese works with Uncle Jimmy, Carmy, and the team to figure out a viable solution that can keep the restaurant afloat.

An image of Elsie Fisher as Skye (left) in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Erika Doss)

Cheese is played by the 23-year-old actress Elsie Fisher, who has a long list of acting and voice credits to their name. Elsie played Joy Wilkes in the supernatural horror series 'Castle Rock' and also had a recurring role as Katie Harris in the tragicomedy 'Barry.' They appeared as Skye in Season 2 of the Prime Video series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.' Moreover, Elsie has voiced Parker Needler in the 2019 film 'The Addams Family' and has also voiced characters in 'Despicable Me,' 'Christmas Eve in Miller's Point,' and the preschool comedy series 'Masha and the Bear.'

Season 5 of 'The Bear' premiered on June 25 with two episodes on the FX Network. The remaining episodes of the acclaimed culinary drama will follow a weekly release schedule until the finale on August 6. Fans also have the option to binge all eight episodes on Hulu.