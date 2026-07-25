‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2 reveals what happened to Davis and why Eoin Macken left

‘Ransom Canyon’ showrunners reveals Davis’ whereabouts in Season 2’s opening episode.

'Ransom Canyon' returned on July 23 for its highly anticipated Season 2. Fans were in for many surprises, but none were as big as the absence of Davis Collins (Eoin Macken). For those unaware, Davis was Staten Kirkland's (Josh Duhamel) former brother-in-law and a rival in several facets. Davis constantly fought with Staten over a pipeline project and also pursued Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), the widower's 'one that got away.' Davis's entire family was a big part of Season 1's storyline. His ex-wife Paula-Jo (Meta Golding) disrupted the community in many ways to advance the same controversial Austin Water and Power pipeline project. Also, their son Reid (Andrew Liner) found himself in a love triangle with Lauren Brigman (Lizzy Greene) and Lucas Russell (Garrett Wareing).

Davis in 'Ransom Canyon' — Image Source: Netflix |Anna Kooris

Season 2 picks up six months after the Season 1 finale. Quinn and Davis broke up during the finale, and so did Reid and Lauren. Davis and Paula-Jo's schemes were exposed in front of the community, and many fans were keen to see how they would move forward in the changed circumstances. Unfortunately, the audience will never get to witness this, as it is revealed in Season 2's first episode that the family moved to Austin, Texas. Their coveted pipeline project ironically brought their demise. "Once the pipeline was in, [Austin Water and Power] cut bait," Ellie explained to Quinn. "All that money dried up. A half dozen ranches folded. A bunch of them just sold out and cashed in." Ellie added that Davis was also one of the ranchers who exited with the money. His wife followed him to Austin, Texas, where Reid is now a student at Texas A&M University. Some light is also shed on their relationship status, with the update that Paula-Jo is "reconciling" with Davis.

Davis and Reid in 'Ransom Canyon' — Image Source: Instagram | @eoincmacken

The showrunner, April Blair, stated to TV Line that the team chose not to move forward with Davis' character because the fan response to his love triangle was not what they hoped. "Eoin Macken is an incredible actor, but he had a lot to shoulder in season 1," she said. "He was playing the antagonist who was doing all this shady stuff, but then he was also the love interest. By the end of the season, once we'd put it all together, what I realized is that no one was rooting for Quinn to be with Davis. It was more of a 'no, don't go there' kind of thing."

Staten and Davis from 'Ransom Canyon' — Image Source: Instagram | @eoincmacken

Moreover, Josh Duhamel believes his character would be elated to see Davis leave. "I think he's happy to see him go, to be honest," the actor told ScreenRant. "I think that it was that he didn't trust him. It was one of those things where he thought that he had sort of an alliance with him after years of sort of being on the opposite side of the fence. I don't think Staten's missing him in any kind of way." As per Eoin's social media, he is now gearing up to star in the Prime Video series 'Boys of Tommen.' All episodes of 'Ransom Canyon' are currently streaming on Netflix.