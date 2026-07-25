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‘General Hospital’ finally reveals Maxie Jones’ future after Kirsten Storms’ long hiatus

‘General Hospital’ has written Maxie Jones out again, leaving fans questioning Kirsten Storms’ future on the show
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones in a still from ‘General Hospital’ (Cover Image Source: ABC)
Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones in a still from ‘General Hospital’ (Cover Image Source: ABC)

'General Hospital' fans were left with a major surprise during Thursday's episode as Maxie Jones was written out of the long-running soap after over two decades. The episode revealed that Maxie will relocate to Australia, raising fresh questions about Kirsten Storms' future on the series. The character's exit comes only months after returning from a coma following Storms' latest hiatus. A representative for the soap did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment. Storms has portrayed Maxie Jones since 2005, making the character one of the show's longest-running cast members. She previously stepped away from the series for six months between July 2025 and February 2026, during which she told followers she planned to undergo brain surgery. After returning earlier this year, she appeared in only a limited number of episodes before the latest departure. The new storyline now sends Maxie to Australia, writing the character out once again.

Kirsten Storms in a still from General Hospital
Kirsten Storms in a still from General Hospital — Disney

Last month, Storms announced she would be taking another break from 'General Hospital'. She said she did not feel comfortable returning to Los Angeles for work due to ongoing legal issues involving her ex-husband, Brandon Barash. In an Instagram statement, Storms wrote that the situation had been "an eye-opening experience about the downside of my profession." The actress' latest break follows an ongoing legal dispute with Barash, who was granted an emergency restraining order against Storms in April. According to the report, Barash alleged that Storms was experiencing a "mental health crisis" and expressed concerns about the well-being of their 12-year-old daughter, Harper. He also claimed Storms had faced housing instability, financial difficulties, and mental health struggles. The report further states that she was hospitalized on a psychiatric hold before later being released.

Kirsten Storms in a still from General Hospital
Kirsten Storms in a still from General Hospital — Disney

Storms addressed the legal matter in a July 19 Instagram statement. She acknowledged there was "an ongoing situation" with Barash and said she hoped it would be resolved soon. She also asked people to stop speculating, saying she did not want their daughter reading those discussions online. Storms described the matter as a disagreement between two divorced parents that would be resolved. For now, 'General Hospital' has written Maxie Jones out by relocating the character to Australia. The report does not say whether the exit is permanent or temporary. As things stand, Maxie's future on the soap remains unclear.

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