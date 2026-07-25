‘Blade Runner 2099’ locks in Prime Video release date as first teaser shows a world run by Replicants

Prime Video’s first ‘Blade Runner 2099’ teaser flips the franchise on its head as humans lose power and replicants take control.

The ‘Blade Runner’ universe is officially making its return, and fans finally have their first proper look at what is waiting in the franchise’s next chapter. Prime Video has dropped the debut teaser for ‘Blade Runner 2099’. Along with the footage, the streamer also confirmed exactly when viewers can start watching. The limited series is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 25, with all eight episodes arriving on Prime Video the same day. Leading the cast are Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh and ‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer. Set 50 years after the events of ‘Blade Runner 2049’, the series imagines a future where the balance of power has completely changed. The teaser wastes little time showing just how bleak life has become.

Screengrabs of (L) Hunter Schafer and (R) Michelle Yeoh taken from 'Blade Runner 2099' teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

Schafer plays Cora, a human struggling to survive in a society where replicants now hold control. Her voice opens the preview with a haunting question that immediately sets the tone for the series: “Replicants. They keep taking it all away. How much longer until we have nothing... until we are nothing?” As those words play over the footage, the teaser flashes through scenes of unrest, destruction, and brutal confrontations. One moment, in particular, is hard to ignore, showing Cora’s head being slammed into a window during a violent encounter. The trailer also introduces Yeoh’s character, Olwen, a replicant nearing the end of her life. Despite coming from different worlds, Olwen and Cora appear to join forces as tensions between humans and replicants continue to rise.

Before the preview ends, Olwen delivers a line that hints at the battle ahead and where the series plans to take its main conflict. She says, “The old world forever fights to come back. Humans want what was taken from them. But it’s our time now.” That line makes it harder to understand what Olwen’s true motives are. Prime Video has also released an official synopsis, which reads, “Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city.” It will be a few months before fans find out who is an ally and who is an enemy.