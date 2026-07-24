‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 casts ‘Star Trek’ actor as Balrog, drops first trailer

Sauron begins forging the One Ring as Celeborn, Thrain, and the Nazgnagôl enter the conflict in Middle-earth in the first trailer.

Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3, and it comes with surprises. The footage debuted during the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24. The teaser opens with Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, declaring, “Now is the mighty hour come.” The new season is set to premiere on November 11. Simon Pegg, best known for portraying Montgomery Scott in the ‘Star Trek’ will lend his voice to the Balrog in Season 3. Eddie Marsan has joined the cast as Thrain, the older brother of King Durin IV, while Jamie Campbell Bower will portray Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband, who has so far been absent from the series. Zubin Varla will also appear as Khamûl the Easterling of Rhûn.

The upcoming season is set five years after the fall of Eregion, with Middle-earth engulfed in the War of the Elves and Sauron. His forces have spread across the land, Khazad-dûm remains sealed, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell are protected by their Three Rings. From Barad-dûr in Mordor, Sauron is working to forge the One Ring, while Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards must unite before he can use it to dominate Middle-earth. Season 3 will also introduce the Nazgnagôl, Sauron’s Second Age ring-servants and the precursors to the Nazgûl, or Ringwraiths. Andrew Richardson will appear as Anarion, Elendil’s younger son and Isildur’s brother, and Adam Young will play Marnûkh, an Orc whose role has yet to be fully revealed.

A ring is held up before Sauron in a still from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 teaser trailer (Image Source: Prime Video)

These additions bring more key Tolkien figures into the narrative as it builds toward the creation of the One Ring. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay return as showrunners and executive producers, with Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Stefan Schwartz directing multiple episodes. Set thousands of years before ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit,’ the series continues to explore Sauron’s rise and the forging of the Rings of Power. ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 begins streaming on November 11 on Prime Video.