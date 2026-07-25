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‘Rick & Morty’ spinoff ‘President Curtis’ gets major Season 2 update just ahead of its debut

Voice star Keith David and the rest of the team made the announcement at Comic-Con for the Adult Swim series that debuts Sunday
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 11 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘President Curtis’ (Cover Image Source: HBO Max)
A still from ‘President Curtis’ (Cover Image Source: HBO Max)

'President Curtis' has secured a second season before its first one has even premiered. The upcoming animated spinoff set in the 'Rick & Morty' universe was officially renewed during its Comic-Con panel on Friday, with the creative team confirming that production on Season 2 is already underway.

According to a report by Deadline, Keith David, who voices President Andre Curtis, revealed the news alongside co-stars Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash. Co-creators and executive producers Dan Harmon and James Siciliano also joined the Comic-Con panel to announce the early renewal.

A still from President Curtis
A still from ‘President Curtis’ — HBO Max

According to the creative team, Season 2 will continue following President Curtis and his team as they face new cryptid threats, unexpected allies, and increasingly bizarre sci-fi missions. The renewal comes ahead of the series' debut, giving the animated comedy an early vote of confidence.

"President Curtis quickly proved himself worthy of another term!" Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement, adding, "With Keith David's inimitably endearing performance and the creativity of Dan, James and the entire show team, this series and this President are what the people need more of - even if they don't know it yet."

A still from President Curtis
A still from ‘President Curtis’ — HBO Max

Set in the 'Rick & Morty' universe, 'President Curtis' follows the U.S. president and his eccentric staff as they handle the kinds of crises that Rick Sanchez refuses to deal with. Those missions range from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and other unexplained phenomena.

Along with David, the voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash. Harmon and Siciliano executive produce the series alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy. The announcement means fans can already look forward to another season of 'President Curtis', even before the animated spinoff makes its series debut.

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