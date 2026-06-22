Has ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ been renewed for Season 5? CTV drops exciting news ahead of finale episode

The long-running romantic drama is based on the bestselling novel series by Robyn Carr, and it recently concluded Season 4.

'Sullivan's Crossing' fans have no cause for concern since their favorite show is here to stay. The conclusion of a particular season is typically followed by fans wondering about the show's renewal status. The case of the popular romantic drama series from The CW is no different. Bell Media held its Upfront presentation on Thursday, June 4, during which the entertainment company unveiled its upcoming 2026-2027 content slate across its brands, including CTV and Crave. It was during the presentation that Bell Media announced the fifth-season renewal of 'Sullivan's Crossing.'

Judging by the popularity of 'Sullivan's Crossing,' it is hardly surprising that the show was renewed for Season 5. Bell Media has highlighted the show's status as its No. 1 drama series. Although The CW is yet to make a formal announcement regarding Season 5, previous Canadian renewals have been followed by US renewals for the drama series. One might expect the relevant news to be made available in this direction soon. On the other hand, Season 4 of the show, which recently concluded in the US, has seen its fair share of changes. Before the fourth season's premiere, it was revealed that Scott Patterson would not return to The CW show. Patterson's remarks about creative disagreements over the show's direction further surprised fans.

A still of Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan in 'Sullivan's Crossing' (Image Source: Fremantle | Jesse Redmond)

Showrunner Roma Roth had previously mentioned that Sully's exit had been written into the narrative in a way that leaves the door open for his return. However, as of this writing, Sully's return remains uncertain, although the possibility has not been completely ruled out. Moreover, the relationship between Maggie and Cal also underwent a major change in the fourth season owing to the return of Maggie's ex-husband, Liam. Looking ahead at season 5, it remains to be seen whether Maggie will be able to make a fresh start for herself, both professionally and personally. Although no specific information is available about the production schedule of season 5, one might speculate that the cast and crew will get together to commence filming in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in July.

A still of Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan in 'Sullivan's Crossing' (Image Source: Fremantle)

It can also be speculated that Season 5 might arrive sometime in March or April 2027, since 'Sullivan's Crossing' has historically followed a Spring release window ever since the debut season. 'Sullivan's Crossing' is created by executive producer Roma Roth, who also served as an executive producer on 'Virgin River.' The show is also based on the bestselling novel series by Robyn Carr, who also wrote the book that inspired 'Virgin River'. Previous installments have featured 10 episodes per season, each approximately 1 hour long.