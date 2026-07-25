AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ renewed for Season 4 with new title and showrunner

AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ will return for a fourth season based on Anne Rice’s third novel in ‘The Vampire Chronicles’ saga.

After that wild 'The Vampire Lestat' finale, there was little doubt that the Anne Rice saga would return for another season. The cast and crew announced the renewal on the San Diego Comic-Con stage. According to Variety, the series' executive producers Mark Johnson and Hannah Moscovitch, and stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, and Sheila Atim were present at the announcement. The group shared that Season 4 will be based on Rice's third novel, 'Queen of the Damned,' and will also be titled such. For those unaware, the first two seasons of the series were based on Rice's 1976 novel 'Interview with the Vampire,' the first book of 'The Vampire Chronicles' saga. The third season of the series, 'The Vampire Lestat,' was based on the 1985 gothic horror novel of the same name, the second book of the saga.

A still of Lestat (Sam Reid) from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)

Moscovitch, who served as a writer for the first two seasons and an executive producer for the third, has been promoted to the position of showrunner. Rolin Jones, who served in the capacity for the first three seasons, will continue with the show as an executive producer. "In 'The Vampire Lestat,' Mark, Rolin, Hannah and this extraordinary cast delivered an unforgettable season filled with propulsive storytelling that captivated the passionate and engaged fans of this franchise," said Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studio during the renewal announcement. "We can't wait to continue the journey with 'Queen of the Damned,' one of the most iconic stories in Anne Rice's mythology, and watch our established and beloved characters confront Akasha with their world, and ours, very much hanging in the balance."

A teaser accompanied the renewal announcement. Sheila Atim provides a passionate voiceover as Akasha, against the clips of women protesting for their rights. "You who have called to me, not knowing my name. You, with your dresses stained, your faces down in the mud. I have heard you," she said. "And I say this to you now: Do not let them shape you into the size of their cage. Women, get up out of the ditches where they have thrown you, and come with me now to where the men are gathered, and do what you have long longed to do," Akasha demanded. "Kill them all." In the final seconds, Akasha's cry from Season 3, "I am the answer!" played out.

Queen Akasha from 'The Vampire Lestat' — Image Source: AMC

The fourth season will possibly pick up after the events of the third installment. Season 3 ended with Lestat in a post-apocalyptic New York City, Louis barely getting his life back after Armand's weird machinations, Armand's escape, and Daniel failing to play bowling with Lestat's decapitated head. Jones called the season part one of two, and believes there is a storehouse of stories yet to be told from this universe, as per Entertainment Weekly. The fourth season, as per the book, will focus on Akasha and her attempts to wipe out all humanity. How Louis, Lestat, Daniel, and Armand fit into this is yet to be seen. All episodes of 'The Vampire Lestat' are currently streaming on AMC+.