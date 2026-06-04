MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘AGT’ Season 21 to feature many returning acts, including a magician Simon Cowell says is ‘like night and day’

‘America’s Got Talent’ judges are teasing major surprises ahead, including returning contestants and a mystery act that left Simon Cowell stunned.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A screengrab of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

The wait is over for fans of ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT). The long-running competition series officially kicked off its Season 21 on June 2. Judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B returned to the judging panel, while Terry Crews resumed hosting duties. The season premiere wasted no time making an impression. Eleven acts stepped onto the famous stage, and three performers walked away with Golden Buzzers. That alone would have been enough to get viewers talking, but according to information shared by NBC Insider, there may be even more surprises waiting around the corner. As curiosity builds for the episodes ahead, several of the show’s judges have already hinted that Season 21 could look a little different from previous years.

'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and host Terry Crews pose for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)
'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and host Terry Crews pose for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

During conversations with NBC Insider, Cowell, Mandel, and Vergara offered some early clues about what audiences can expect as the season continues. Their comments suggest that many performers who once appeared on the competition are stepping back into the spotlight. For Cowell, one of the most exciting parts of the season has been watching former contestants returning and being transformed. “I’m seeing a lot of people who’ve been on the show before, but coming back better,” he said. “I mean, a lot better.” Cowell did not reveal many specifics, but he did offer one intriguing clue when pressed for details. “Yeah, one Act in particular. A magic Act,” he revealed. “I mean, it was honestly like night and day.”

A screengrab of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

Interestingly, the premiere episode did not feature a magician matching Cowell’s description, which means the mystery performer is likely scheduled to appear in one of the upcoming audition episodes. With additional auditions set to air on June 9 and June 16, viewers are already trying to guess which magician impressed Cowell enough to single them out. Mandel also believes returning contestants could become one of the defining themes of the season. “Our winner last year was somebody who was on, you know, 20 years before,” he stated. Mandel was referring to Jessica Sanchez, whose victory became one of the most talked-about moments in recent ‘AGT’ history. Sanchez first appeared during the show’s inaugural season before returning nearly two decades later. 

A still from Acro Crew's performance on America's Got Talent' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)
A still from Acro Crew's performance on 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

What made her Season 20 win even more remarkable was the timing. Sanchez competed while expecting her first child and ultimately claimed the championship. Just weeks after securing the title, she welcomed her baby. Meanwhile, Vergara added, “There’s a lot of people that are coming back from other seasons that they didn’t make it. And now they came seven years later, super prepared, with a bigger show. It’s been amazing to see how people can become better.” Of course, there will still be plenty of new talent discovering the ‘AGT’ stage for the first time. Cowell even teased that the judges are seeing “everything” this season, suggesting that the variety fans expect remains very much intact.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 contestant breaks silence on axing over racial slur: ‘I’m embarrassed…’
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 contestant breaks silence on axing over racial slur: ‘I’m embarrassed…’

After being dropped from the official cast list, islander issued a public apology via social media, taking accountability for previous actions.
1 hour ago
Who is Kayda Reese Bosse? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 bombshell heats up villa after exploring two connections
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Who is Kayda Reese Bosse? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 bombshell heats up villa after exploring two connections

Kayda explored her connection with Zach and Bryce before making the ultimate decision to couple up in the villa.
2 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2: Kenzie and Sean blindsided as bombshells shake up the villa
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2: Kenzie and Sean blindsided as bombshells shake up the villa

Things took a turn for the original couples after two new bombshells arrived and broke up their newly developing connections.
3 hours ago
Simon Cowell says this mind-blowing dance act on ‘AGT’ is still his favorite and it wasn’t from season 21
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Simon Cowell says this mind-blowing dance act on ‘AGT’ is still his favorite and it wasn’t from season 21

Season 21 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is here, but Simon Cowell can’t stop talking about his favorite act from an earlier season and it’s easy to understand why
19 hours ago
‘AGT’ couple returns with a death-defying act that left judges stunned after a devastating onstage injury
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘AGT’ couple returns with a death-defying act that left judges stunned after a devastating onstage injury

Tyrone and Margo perform a knife and crossbow act on 'AGT' Season 21, revealing they continued after a past accident where Margo was injured and lost partial vision in one eye
20 hours ago
Inside the ‘Love Island USA’ pay structure and why islanders don’t get paid as much as you think
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Inside the ‘Love Island USA’ pay structure and why islanders don’t get paid as much as you think

The latest season of the dating reality series began on June 2 and features 12 new contestants vying for the top prize.
20 hours ago
Who is Sean Reifel? Pennsylvania Mayor calls out ‘Love Island’ islander for quitting job for reality show
REALITY TV

Who is Sean Reifel? Pennsylvania Mayor calls out ‘Love Island’ islander for quitting job for reality show

Sean has already begun looking for a connection in the villa, and on the first day, he paired up with Beatriz
21 hours ago
Who is Josh Sherman? ‘AGT’ Season 21 finds its worst audition of all time and you’ll totally see why
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Josh Sherman? ‘AGT’ Season 21 finds its worst audition of all time and you’ll totally see why

Contestant Josh Sherman performs in the 'AGT' premiere with 'Beethoven', amidst the cheers of the audience
22 hours ago
'AGT' Season 21's Acro Canine Crew earns Golden Buzzer as adorable surprise guests steal the show
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

'AGT' Season 21's Acro Canine Crew earns Golden Buzzer as adorable surprise guests steal the show

The Canadian group, featuring 20 dancers, wowed the judges and the audience with its unique acrobatic act
22 hours ago
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 will finally see Nathan address his fallout with Joe and we can't wait
BELOW DECK (2013)

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 will finally see Nathan address his fallout with Joe and we can't wait

Captain Sandy welcomed Nathan and mentioned the deckhands who would be working under him
1 day ago