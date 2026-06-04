‘AGT’ Season 21 to feature many returning acts, including a magician Simon Cowell says is ‘like night and day’

‘America’s Got Talent’ judges are teasing major surprises ahead, including returning contestants and a mystery act that left Simon Cowell stunned.

The wait is over for fans of ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT). The long-running competition series officially kicked off its Season 21 on June 2. Judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B returned to the judging panel, while Terry Crews resumed hosting duties. The season premiere wasted no time making an impression. Eleven acts stepped onto the famous stage, and three performers walked away with Golden Buzzers. That alone would have been enough to get viewers talking, but according to information shared by NBC Insider, there may be even more surprises waiting around the corner. As curiosity builds for the episodes ahead, several of the show’s judges have already hinted that Season 21 could look a little different from previous years.

'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and host Terry Crews pose for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

During conversations with NBC Insider, Cowell, Mandel, and Vergara offered some early clues about what audiences can expect as the season continues. Their comments suggest that many performers who once appeared on the competition are stepping back into the spotlight. For Cowell, one of the most exciting parts of the season has been watching former contestants returning and being transformed. “I’m seeing a lot of people who’ve been on the show before, but coming back better,” he said. “I mean, a lot better.” Cowell did not reveal many specifics, but he did offer one intriguing clue when pressed for details. “Yeah, one Act in particular. A magic Act,” he revealed. “I mean, it was honestly like night and day.”

A screengrab of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

Interestingly, the premiere episode did not feature a magician matching Cowell’s description, which means the mystery performer is likely scheduled to appear in one of the upcoming audition episodes. With additional auditions set to air on June 9 and June 16, viewers are already trying to guess which magician impressed Cowell enough to single them out. Mandel also believes returning contestants could become one of the defining themes of the season. “Our winner last year was somebody who was on, you know, 20 years before,” he stated. Mandel was referring to Jessica Sanchez, whose victory became one of the most talked-about moments in recent ‘AGT’ history. Sanchez first appeared during the show’s inaugural season before returning nearly two decades later.

A still from Acro Crew's performance on 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

What made her Season 20 win even more remarkable was the timing. Sanchez competed while expecting her first child and ultimately claimed the championship. Just weeks after securing the title, she welcomed her baby. Meanwhile, Vergara added, “There’s a lot of people that are coming back from other seasons that they didn’t make it. And now they came seven years later, super prepared, with a bigger show. It’s been amazing to see how people can become better.” Of course, there will still be plenty of new talent discovering the ‘AGT’ stage for the first time. Cowell even teased that the judges are seeing “everything” this season, suggesting that the variety fans expect remains very much intact.