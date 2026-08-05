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Who went home on ‘AGT’ tonight? Simon Cowell and Mel B’s Judges’ Callback decisions revealed

The latest episode of ‘America's Got Talent’ saw several acts return for their last chance to impress the panel
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Contestants Joel M, Elsie, and James from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: (L) NBC; (C) NBC | Photo by Chris Haston; (R) NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)
Contestants Joel M, Elsie, and James from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: (L) NBC; (C) NBC | Photo by Chris Haston; (R) NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

America's Got Talent’ Season 21 is all about second chances, and the newly introduced twist, called The Judges' Callback round, is doing exactly that. Callback 1 premiered on August 4, as several acts returned to perform again in what was their last chance to impress the panel. As the auditions concluded, 18 acts had made it to the Live Shows. From those, 10 are Golden Buzzer recipients, while eight earned enough yes votes to advance. But 16 spots were still available to be filled. That's where the Judges' Callback round comes in. A total of 23 performers have been chosen to return, with seven competitors set to be eliminated since not every act can advance due to the limited number of spots. 

Madelyn Tallent and Malachi Martin in a still from
Madelyn Tallent and Malachi Martin in a still from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)

In the latest episode, Mel B and Simon Cowell invited six acts each to perform again and prove why they belong on stage. To help with the decision-making, Mel B turned to her fellow Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton, while Cowell got assistance from singer Normani and producer Poo Bear. Mel B was harder to impress throughout the episode, as only three acts earned a yes from her. They are: singing duo Butter & Grit, singer Bety, and mentalist couple James and Marina. Meanwhile, Cowell had good news for five hopefuls, including singer Travis Garland, viral social media dancer Sando, naked comedian Akira, singing duo Nyjah Music and Zyah Rhythm, and singer Elsie. That means four acts had to leave the show. 

Madelyn Tallent and Malachi Martin in a still from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)
Lachlan Patterson and Joel M from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)

Mel B eliminated three, including singing duo Madelyn and Malachi, magician Joel M., and comedian Lachlan Patterson, whereas Cowell sent home only one act, dance group Elektrodads. The Judges' Callback round is not a one-episode event. The next episode will reveal Howie Mandel's six callback choices and Sofía Vergara's five selected performances that they believe have enough potential to return. Currently, there are only eight slots left in the Quarterfinals, meaning only eight acts will advance in the next episode, which is scheduled to premiere on August 11. Just like Mel B and Cowell, Mandel and Vergara will also enlist the help of their celebrity friends. Together, they will decide whom to send through and whom to send back home.

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