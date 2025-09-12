Terry Crews reveals devastating reason ‘AGT’ judge was missing from live show: ‘Howie has had a loss…’

Longtime Judge Howie Mandel wasn’t sitting in his usual spot next to Mel B during the September 1 episode but here's when he'll be back

'America's Got Talent' Season 20 judge Howie Mandel was nowhere to be seen when the live results were announced on the NBC talent competition. Mandel, the longest-tenured judge on the series, skipped the live results show due to a heartbreaking family loss. During the latest episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which saw the light of day on September 10, the fans spotted an empty red chair at the end of the table where the other judges, Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara were seated. As per The US Sun, host Terry Crews shed light on Mandel's absence in the episode and said, "Now you have probably noticed there's an empty chair here. Howie has had a loss in the family, so he's not going to be with us tonight. Our best wishes go out to Howie, and he will be back next week."

Soon after, numerous fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to showcase their support for Mandel during his tough time. One social media user wrote, "Sending condolences out to Howie and his family." Followed by a second user who penned, "I hope Howie is doing okay." Another netizen went on to say, "Howie is having a rough day today too apparently." An 'AGT' fan noted, "Very well said, sending thoughts and prayers over to @howiemandel." and his folks." A user posted a graphic which read, "Thinking of you and sending love and hugs your way," before they added the caption, "To Howie, his family and friends out there re whatever is going on in your world atm."

For those wondering, let us share with you, Mandel will be back for the 'AGT' Season 20 Semifinals, which will kick off on September 16. Mandel has served as a judge on 'America's Got Talent' since the show's fifth season. Back in the day, Mandel came on board as a replacement for David Hasselhoff, who was a judge on 'AGT' from Seasons 1-4. According to a report by ScreenRant, Hasselhoff said goodbye to 'AGT' in 2010 to star in his own reality series, 'The Hasslehoffs.'

Following Hasselhoff's departure from 'AGT', Mandel stepped in and joined Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan to round out the judging panel's trio. And now, Mandel has created history by becoming the being the longest-running judge on the show. During an April 2023 interview with NBC Insider, Mandel revealed what keeps him coming back to the show's panel year after year. Then, Mandel explained, "What is considered talent evolves. What will bowl you over [changes], especially as somebody who’s been here that long. I am jaded. But I’m telling you, I am continuously bowled over. People from all walks of life, from all corners of this planet, have the ability to come and bowl us over. And that’s amazing."

In a separate interview with the media publication that took place a few months later in September, Mandel mentioned how much of his enjoyment on 'America's Got Talent' stems from the bond he has with the other judges. Then, Mandel said, "I don’t feel like I show up at work. I feel like I’m sitting on the couch with a bunch of my friends, just saying what I think. And that comfort allows me just to be honest and real."