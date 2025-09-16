Is Sofía Vergara OK? ‘AGT’ judge skips Emmy 2025 after ‘craziest’ health scare right before getting into car

This year, Sofía Vergara wasn't nominated in any category, but she was supposed to be one of the presenters

Sofia Vergara skipped the 2025 Emmys following a sudden health scare. On September 14, 2025, the 'America's Got Talent' judge took to her Instagram page and revealed that she was rushed to the ER with a swollen eye due to an allergy just before the award ceremony. “Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie right before getting in the car!🤣🤣," Vergara captioned her post, which featured a carousel of photos. One of the photographs Vergara shared on Instagram gave the fans a close-up of her red, swollen eye. Along with the close-up, Vergara also posted some videos from the hospital. In a video, Vergara can be seen moaning in pain while lying in bed. Another video showed Vergara rinsing her eye at a sink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

As soon as the post was dropped on Instagram, many stars stopped by the comments section to share messages of love and support for Vergara. 'America’s Got Talent' host Terry Crews wrote, “Oh no! Get well soon." Rapper Snoop Dogg dropped a few praying-hands emojis. Meanwhile, fans also took to the comments section to express their love and support. One social media user wrote, "Sorry, baby girl! That looks painful!" A second user penned, "Goodness! Sending you lots of love and healing. Let Amore sit with you all day. They're the best healers ever! 🐶💕." Another netizen went on to say, "Omg Honey, hope you get well soon. Better find out what set that off like perfume, flowers, possible food allergy.😮🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️." A fourth fan commented, "Must be the eye products make artist used. Get well soon 🙏."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

This year, Vergara wasn't nominated in any category, but she was supposed to be one of the presenters at the prestigious award ceremony. As per a press release shared on September 9, Vergara was a part of the stellar line-up of presenters that included Angela Bassett, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Colman Domingo, Elizabeth Banks, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Tina Fey, Sydney Sweeney, Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Mariska Hargitay, Jude Law, Sarah Paulson, and Jesse Williams.

Vergara wasn't the only star who missed the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. 'Euphoria' star Eric Dane, who revealed his ALS diagnosis earlier this year, had been slated to present at this year’s Emmys, but he couldn't attend. During the award ceremony, which took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Dane's 'Grey’s Anatomy' co-star Jesse Williams appeared on stage alone to present the Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmys / Television Academy (@televisionacad)

The 2025 Emmys, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, still featured many A-listers from Hollywood. Among the big winners of the night were Apple TV+’s satirical comedy series 'The Studio,' which bagged 13 wins in its kitty, Netflix's psychological crime drama series 'Adolescence,' which picked up eight total awards this year, and HBO Max’s medical drama 'The Pitt,' which won five Emmys for the year.