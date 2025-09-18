How old is Jessica Sanchez? Pregnant singer heads to ‘AGT’ Season 20 finals after stunning performance

Jessica Sanchez performed a beautiful rendition of 'Golden Hour' by JVKE during the 'AGT’ Season 20 semifinals

Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez has bagged a spot in the finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20. During the recent episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which aired on September 17, viewers learned the names of the finalists, which included Chris Turner, LightWire, Sirca Marea, Jourdan Blue, Leo High School Choir, and Sanchez. These six performers will now be joining the Quarterfinal Golden Buzzer winners: Mama Duke (Mel B.'s Live Golden Buzzer), Micah Palace (Simon Cowell's Live Golden Buzzer), dance team Team Recycled (Howie Mandel's Live Golden Buzzer) and singer-songwriter Steve Ray Ladson (Sofía Vergara's Live Golden Buzzer) in the finale set to take place on September 23.

During the semi-finals of 'AGT' Season 20, Sanchez, who is now in her ninth month of pregnancy, stunned the judges with her spectacular rendition of 'Golden Hour' by JVKE. Following her performance, the judges had nothing but good things to say about Sanchez, with Vergara saying, "I'm so proud that you are my golden buzzer. You get better and better. It's perfection. Your voice, your little belly, your story. I mean, there's nothing I would change about you. How do you do your singing? So amazing. I'm so happy for you."

While sharing his feedback, Cowell said, "I loved the song choice, actually. Genuinely, I really did. For me, it showed a different part of your voice. That's what I call a kind of a moment performance, genuinely. And you know what's brilliant about you, Jessica, is not only that you are talented, you've never given up over all these years, and you could have done, but you haven't. You kept going. Timing is everything, by the way. And, importantly, you are very, very likable. You know, everyone I talk to is talking about you, how much they like you. So, I think we are going to be seeing you next week."

Sanchez, who turned 30 on August 4 this year, recently took to her Instagram page and shared an update on her pregnancy journey. Sanchez posted a series of pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump, captioning the post, "✨ Today I officially step into my 9th month of pregnancy ✨ My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the love and kind words that have been pouring in. I never imagined I’d be spending these final weeks of pregnancy away from home, in the middle of such an exciting competition. I truly believe God’s plan is greater than my own. This journey has been so unexpected, yet so beautiful, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. 💕."