Are Shekinah and Sarper still together? ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ couple walks out of group therapy

Since Shekinah decided to walk out of the group therapy session in the latest episode, fans have been wondering whether she and Sarper were still together.

TLC’s latest ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 10 saw yet another conflict among the cast members. It involved Shekinah and the others during the group therapy session. The couples, including Thais-Patrick, Zied-Rebecca, Russ-Paola, Kara-Guillermo, and more, were present along with dating and relationship coach Persia Lawson. Viewers witnessed couples going through the latest session of their group therapy and performing various exercises. While it was Sarper’s turn to describe his and Shekinah’s marital issues, he was supposed to role-play the puppets. He chose a cat and a dog. While he was performing and sharing, the coach sat down in his place, next to Shekinah.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 10 featuring Kara-Guillermo and Shekinah-Sarper (Image Source: @TLC)

During the exercise, Sarper referred to Shekinah as “b***h,” which was playful, but the coach pointed it out: “Disrespect…this is the core theme that plays out in your relationship…again and again.” The relationship coach also interacted with fellow couples, “I’m interested in understanding how you guys have felt in terms of respect with your partners since the royal banquet.” She turned to Patrick and Thais and asked them about their relationship. The couple reflected on their relationship. Shekinah whispered to Sarper, “It’s not even about us.” She sighed and added, “I can’t sit here anymore. I can’t.” It happened while Thais was sharing her side of things between her and Patrick.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 10 featuring Sarper (Image Source: @TLC)

Seeing her whispering to Sarper in the middle of the exercise, Kara asked her, “Hey can you shut the f**k up? Other people are talking.” Shekinah responded that she was not talking to her or other people. Kara told her that it was “rude” to do that. Fellow cast member Rebecca also told Shekinah, “You’re talking when someone else is sharing.” Shekinah told everyone that it was because her husband was “still standing.” She added, “This was about us, and now it’s about them. If it’s somebody else’s turn, can he come sit here please? That’s all I’m saying.” Patrick criticized Shekinah’s behavior and asked if she could “go home.” The coach tried to break the tense situation while Shekinah mentioned that she wanted the exercise to be over. “This place is so toxic for me. This is not even about us,” she said. Sarper tried to stop her.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 10 featuring Shekinah and relationship coach Persia Lawson (Image Source: @TLC)

Patrick said it was group therapy, and that’s what it was supposed to be. “I wanna be done with all of this. I’m so done. Enough. The most rude people I’ve ever met,” stated Shekinah. The coach announced that they would have a five-minute break, and then everyone would return. Shekinah told Sarper that they were leaving, “Let’s not come back.” She told him that she didn’t want to return to “listen to the rest.” In a confessional, Shekinah mentioned that the purpose of her being there was because their marriage was “struggling.”

However, she didn’t expect the “biggest challenge” to be her relationship with the other couples. Since she was determined not to return, Sarper asked whether he should be back. “No, I want us to stay together as a team,” Shekinah responded as the two walked away. She confessed that she was “seriously considering” going home. Later in the episode, the coach announced that Sarper and Shekinah had decided to leave the group therapy session.