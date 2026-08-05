‘The Voice’ replaces Carson Daly with a surprising new host for Season 31

Along with a new host, ‘The Voice’ Season 31 will also feature Joe Jonas, as he debuts as a judge for the celebrity-themed show.

After 30 seasons, NBC has announced a major change for the upcoming ‘The Voice’ Season 31. On August 4, NBC revealed that the upcoming season of the show will feature several new twists. One of them is that Carson Daly, longtime host, will be exiting and replaced by Keke Palmer. The singing competition’s official Instagram also shared a post revealing the news. It featured Palmer in a playful video. She repeatedly mentioned “This Is The Voice” in various tones, including disappointed, happy, sarcastic, and flirty. After which she added, “That’s right. It’s true. I am hosting The Voice. I’ll see you guys there. This is The Voice.” As for Daly, he will be leaving the show as the host, but will continue to serve as a producer.

​Additional twists for the upcoming ‘The Voice’ Season 31 include a celebrity-focused format. Viewers will witness influencers, athletes, and actors participating. As NBC describes, the singing show will be switching to ‘The Voice: Celebrity’ as fans will witness the series “swaps undiscovered talent for a wide range of celebrities.” This includes actors, reality TV stars, comedians, and more. Renowned personalities will compete against each other to become the first celebrity champion. With returning judges Riley Green and Queen Latifah, newly announced judge Joe Jonas will make his debut as a judge.

In a latest video shared on Instagram, Jonas could be seen acting as a “New head of security” as he checked ID cards of Riley Green, Queen Latifah, his own, and lastly, Keke Palmer’s backstage pass. However, her ID was not allowed to be entered by the security guard, as he told her, “I’m sorry this isn’t going to work today. No access.” Seeing that, she yelled at Joe and knocked on the backstage door, “Not again, Joe! Can we start over?” It would surely be an exciting change for viewers to witness Palmer exploring the celebrity-driven spinoff of the competition. Before her, Daly hosted the show for 30 years since it debuted in 2011. The debut season featuring celebrity contestants and a new host is set to premiere on NBC in Spring 2027.