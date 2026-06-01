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‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 drops game-changing twist that will give contestants ultimate second chance

‘America’s Got Talent’ introduces ‘Judge’s Callback’ twist for its momentous Season 21.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Judges and host Terry Crews in a still from 'America's Got Talent' (Cover Image Source: NBC)
Judges and host Terry Crews in a still from 'America's Got Talent' (Cover Image Source: NBC)

'America's Got Talent' (AGT) is returning for its momentous Season 21 with eye-catching twists. One of them is the Judges' Callbacks round, as per NBC. Essentially, after the audition round, this particular segment follows. During this round, the judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Melanie 'Mel B' Brown will decide which performers from the audition round will advance to the live shows. To make a sound call, they will pick a select group that will get a second chance to showcase their respective talents on the stage. Based on these performances, the judges will zero in on the list that would proceed to the live shows.

Still of judges in AGT (Image Source: NBC | Trae Patton)
Still of judges in AGT (Image Source: NBC | Trae Patton)

Typically, the judges make their picks among the voted-in contestants based on their audition performances. Never before has such a golden opportunity been provided to the participants. A similar twist to 'Judges' Callback' was introduced in Season 28 of 'The Voice,' named 'Carson Callback.' This twist gave host Carson Daly the power to provide one hopeful the opportunity to re-audition for the judges. 

The callback pool will not include the contestants who have received the golden buzzer. The golden buzzer contestants will get a direct entry to the live shows. Each judge and host, Terry Crews, will have two golden buzzers at their behest, which they can give to their favorite participants. As per a sneak peek, Cowell has already given one of his to a talented singer. This means there will be ten in total up for grabs. Vergara, though, believes that ten is not enough. "I feel like we need more every time," she said to NBC Insider. "There is such good talent that there were several times during the audition time that we were like, we all wish we had more Golden Buzzers because that's how good the people have been."

Judges and host Terry Crews in AGT (Image Source: NBC | Trae Patton)
Judges and host Terry Crews in AGT (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

Crews is excited about the prospect of the show turning 21 this year. "AGT is now officially Americana. You know what I mean. At 21 years, you have people who grew up watching the show. Grew up literally from the beginning all the way to the end. The show is older than a lot of our contestants," the host shared. Cowell is delighted revisiting past acts that previously failed to make a mark. "I'm seeing a lot of people who've been on the show before, but coming back better. One Act in particular. A magic act. I mean, it was honestly like night and day," the host said. Audition episodes will be two hours long and kick off on June 2 on NBC. The auditions and callbacks will last until August 11. From August 18, live shows will commence. The results will show on the following day. From that week on, 'AGT' will air twice a week on NBC until the finale. Every episode will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

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