‘AGT’ boy bands’ Justin Timberlake cover had Mel B on her feet — but one judge voiced doubts: ‘It feels...’

Boy band CitiLimitz brought the 2000s back to ‘AGT’ and left the crowd wanting more

'AGT' band CitiLimitz’s cool and jazzy performance on ‘Cry Me A River’ by Justin Timberlake got everyone grooving. The trio certainly delivered in terms of harmonies, costumes, stage setup, and their synchronized dance moves that made everyone groove along. Despite the added cool twist that seemed to impress Mel B, other judges were not impressed. The band started their performance facing their backs to the audience and fronts to the rear camera. Throughout the act, they worked with different angles and even tried to cover the stage and steps as much as possible. Everyone cheered as the performance ended, and the Spice Girl alum even stood up for a standing ovation.

But when Terry Crews asked the judges for their opinion, the cheers were silenced. “You guys are lovable, you are marketable, and you have great voices, but as I said to everybody before the show, you have to step it up. And I don't know that that was better,” Howie Mandel said. He agreed that it was just as good as their previous performance, but certainly not great enough to get the audience to vote for him. Mel B went for a positive approach and disagreed with Mandel’s perspective on the performance. “Well, for a start, their harmonies were on point as usual,” she said, praising the band.

“I know it probably seemed a bit of a risk doing this song, but I thought you killed it,” she added, prompting the trio to emphatically thank her. Unfortunately, that was an unpopular opinion at the judges' panel this time. Mel B turned out to be the only one rooting for the three boys out of all the judges. Simon Cowell admitted that he was impressed by the trio during their audition and kept hoping to see a better performance out of them. Unfortunately, he was disappointed. “It feels like somebody's almost telling you what to do. It didn't feel like this was coming from you,” Cowell explained. But he still urged the audience to vote for the band and give them another chance.

“I am going to have to agree a little bit with Simon,” Sofia Vergara said. “I think you guys have a lot more to give. I think the audition was better. I think you guys have great voices. You guys look great. You guys have very good dance moves, but there was something that didn’t click, that didn’t feel original and like, exciting,” she explained. However, she did admit that the trio is super likable and could do great in the competition if they pick the right songs and take their performance another notch higher. Since no judge was impressed enough to promote the guys to another level of the competition, they must rely on the audience’s votes.

CitiLimitz crushed their ‘AGT’ audition with a 90s R&B style cover of ‘All My Life’ by K-Ci & JoJo. Their a cappella vocals and different harmonies beautifully blending together got everyone rooting for the boy band. “I’m rooting for you. I want you to succeed. You know your stuff,” Mel B said at the time. Cowell praised the “natural chemistry” between the bandmates, who are also real brothers. The trio had the entire room cheering during their performance, so no wonder they got the green light to move ahead in the competition.