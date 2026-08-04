Where was 'DWTS: The Next Pro' filmed? Inside the stunning Australian backdrop of the ballroom competition

Curious where 'DWTS: The Next Pro' was filmed? Here's a look at the Australian locations that bring the ballroom competition to life.

ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro' brings a fresh twist to the popular franchise. The show replaces celebrities with rising professional dancers, and Robert Irwin hosts the competition. Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas serve as judges. The series premiered in July 2026, and with its success and beautiful backdrops, fans are wondering where it was filmed.

Most of the series was filmed at the Thomas Dixon Center in Brisbane. The center is home to the Queensland Ballet and offers world-class rehearsal studios and performance spaces. Contestants rehearse, train, and perform inside the venue. The building became the heart of the competition.

A still of the b from the 'DWTS: The Next Pro' trailer — ABC

Brisbane offered more than beautiful scenery. The producers chose the location because it made producing the series easier. IF Magazine confirmed filming wrapped after several weeks in May 2026. Furthermore, the decision helped Robert Irwin as he continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo, which is roughly an hour north of Brisbane.

The series also features several outdoor shots of Brisbane. The city's skyline and the riverside are evident in these views. These views make the event vibrant. The city enjoys a subtropical climate year-round; the months between March and May, as well as September through November, are good. It takes 20 minutes for visitors to reach the city center from Brisbane Airport via Airtrain.

Picture of 'DWTS' Season 34 contestant Robert Irwin with his niece. (Cover Image Source: Instagram/robertirwinphotography)

Visitors can go to various attractions in the vicinity of the filming site. South Bank Parklands offers walking paths, museums, dining places, and public art. There is also Streets Beach, an artificial beach in Australia's inner city. Wildlife enthusiasts can also visit Australia Zoo, while nature enthusiasts can visit the Scenic Rim. Visitors can find hotels in South Brisbane, West End, and the Central Business District. Some of the recommended hotels include Emporium Hotel South Bank, Novotel Brisbane South Bank, and The Hotel West End.