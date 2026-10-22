Who went home on ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 13? CT struggles during the Finale Part 1

After CT struggled during the finale challenge, he was taken to the medical camp for further evaluation.

The latest episode of ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ Season 42 picked up from the disagreements between Team Gray. It happened after Lete was sent to the Elimination Arena to face Justin in Episode 12. The next day, show host TJ Lavin arrived at the villa while everyone was still asleep. The remaining participants traveled to the challenge location blindfolded. In Finale Part 1, the host praised both team captains for their impressive leadership. Soon, he announced the finale challenge would play out over the next two days. “That’s gonna test you on two things: how you work as an individual and how you survive as a team,” the host added. Notably, differences remained between Team Gray, and they argued as well.

A still from f ‘The Challenge’ Season 41 Episode 13 featuring Team Gray (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

For the challenge, there were two compounds, one for each team. Across the compounds, there was a “House of Puzzles.” It had five doors, and each team needed a key for each door. “And only way to get a key is to solve two puzzles that will lead you to a checkpoint. Solve the checkpoint, and then you get a component of your power source.” After bringing back the power component to the compound, they should continue the process until they find all five components. Players also had to find all the components by the end of the day because they would be building the power source “all night long.”

A still from f ‘The Challenge’ Season 41 Episode 13 featuring Team Orange (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

The host announced, “The first team to activate their power source will win ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat.’” He pointed out that the circumstances “out here in the jungle” would be very difficult throughout the challenge. He shared that a triage station was in the middle of the compound if anyone needed it. The host also revealed that an additional prize was hidden somewhere in the compound. Players could either choose to find it or continue with their assigned task.

A still from f ‘The Challenge’ Season 41 Episode 13 featuring Team Gray (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

Although both teams started running to their respective compounds at the same time, Team Gray took the lead. By the time they reached their first puzzle, Team Orange was already arriving at their compound. After a series of tasks, as the teams ran back and forth to and from their compounds, CT struggled to keep up with Team Orange. After he felt nauseous and threw up, medical assistance arrived to check on him. They took him to the medical camp for a checkup, while Team Orange continued without him. The episode ended with no eliminations, and both teams still completed their tasks. The upcoming Finale Part 2 will reveal the next part of the finale challenge and the winning team.