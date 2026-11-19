Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Season 39 Episode 9 kayak showdown ends in brutal exit

After completing the Route Info Task, the teams had to kayak to the Pit Stop

The latest episode of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 saw the remaining six teams moving ahead in the competition. This includes Daisha Wilks-Dalton Hamby, Erin Taylor-Javi Vintimilla, Anuar Tager-Andrea Tager Ballesca, Ali Krieger-Joanna Lohman, Conner Wilson-Garrett McGuire, and Ann-Marie-Riley Tejcek. They continued to race through Laos in the recently released episode. Read further to learn everything that happened in the latest episode, including the Roadblock, which teams arrived first at the Pit Stop, and which team was eliminated after they arrived last.

A still from the latest ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

The latest Episode 9, titled 'A Double-Edged Sword with an Alliance,' of the competition saw the Roadblock, 'Who Knows Wat?' in Vang Vieng, Laos, for which each team had to ride a powered paraglider, 1000 feet above the ground. The task was to find their destination name in the grass while in the air. As each of them arrived, they took on the Roadblock. With only three paragliders allowed at a time, Ali couldn’t identify the clue on the first try, while Conner and Riley did. Later, Andrea saw Erin and Daisha working together as they could be seen confirming the correct location with each other. However, they didn’t share their answer.

A still from the latest ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

Later, they all went through the Detour, which was 'Stalks or Steps.' For the 'Stalks', they had to cut 8 KGs of rice stalks, tie the bundles together, hand them on a carrying rack, and leave them to dry. For the 'Steps', participants had to learn a Lao bamboo dance, which included tricky steps, including jumping over the rope. Ali-Joanna, Conner-Garrett, and Ann-Marie-Riley went with 'Stalks' while the remaining teams went with 'Steps.' After finding the 'Stalks' quite difficult, Ann-Marie and Riley regretted their decision, but still managed to do it. Daisha and Dalton were able to learn the dance steps on the first try, followed by Javi and Erin. Andrea and Anuar gave it a few tries, but completed it before the 'Stalks' teams completed their task.

A still from the latest ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

Further in the episode, after the Route Info Task, the teams had to race in kayaks to reach the Pit Stop. They had to cover the distance of two miles downriver. Daisha-Dalton arrived first, followed by Javi-Erin, at the Pit Stop before the remaining teams. The bottom three teams were: Conner-Garrett, Ali-Joanna, and Anuar-Andrea. With that, Ann-Marie and Riley were the last to arrive at the Pit Stop. As a result, Ann-Marie and Riley were eliminated from the competition. Riley got emotional while the duo said their goodbyes.