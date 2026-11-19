Who is Aaryn Williams? ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ star breaks down over ‘Big Brother’ past

Aaryn Williams expressed regret about the 2013 controversy as she spoke to her husband, Nick Williams, in Episode 1

Reality TV star Aaryn Williams returned to television with the Bravo series ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas.’ However, her history with reality TV has been marked by controversy. In the first episode of the show that aired on November 18, Williams reflected on her past comments on ‘Big Brother’ Season 15 in 2013, where she was criticized for her racist and homophobic comments. "When I was on Big Brother, I was the worst version of myself. I was extremely racist and homophobic. I mean, I had a lot of self-hatred," she said.

In ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas,’ Williams is one of five women featured in the series, which follows a group of wives, mothers, and socialites in Boerne, Texas. She resides there with her husband, Nick Williams, and their four daughters. Aaryn and Nick also run a ranch. According to her Bravo bio, Aaryn is a content creator who has acknowledged her complicated past and is working on herself. Her history has now become part of her storyline on the new reality series.

Nick Williams and Aaryn Williams in Episode 1 (Image Source: Bravo)

Controversy surrounding Williams began in Season 15 of ‘Big Brother.’ During the show, Williams (then known as Aaryn Gries) made offensive comments towards various contestants, including Helen Kim, Andy Herren, and Candice Stewart. The comments were broadcast on the show's 24/7 live feeds and quickly drew attention beyond the house. In July 2013, Williams faced widespread criticism after telling Kim to “go make some rice” and making offensive remarks about other houseguests. She also told Stewart, “Be careful what you say in the dark because you might not be able to see the b***.” The controversy prompted a response from the network. CBS released a statement clarifying that the personal opinions expressed by contestants did not reflect the views of CBS or the show's producers.

A still from ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ (Image Source: Bravo)

After leaving the competition in 9th place, Williams was booed by the audience. In her exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Williams apologised to those whom she had offended. In Episode 1 of 'Small Town Trouble: Texas,' Williams admitted that it wasn’t just a mistake. “It’s not even a mistake that I made. It’s literally who I was,” she said. However, she stated that it took years to realise she had such deep prejudices and had hurt a lot of people. She added that she will have to make amends for the rest of her life.

Williams also reflected on her upbringing, saying she was brought up in a racist atmosphere with her late father. However, she hopes to raise her daughters differently. She explained that being called out made her realize the cycle in her family and forced her to confront it. ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ aired on Bravo on November 18, and new episodes will be streamed on Peacock the following day.