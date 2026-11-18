Why ‘The Circle’ moved from Netflix as new host Tinx reveals major format changes

The reality competition has a new streaming home and a new host, who has some thoughts on its revamped format

'The Circle' is back after two years, but on a different platform. After airing seven seasons on Netflix, the reality competition series is streaming its eighth season on Hulu. The show is not only on a different platform but also distinct from the previous version. 'The Circle' mainly features contestants from all walks of life who move into apartments for the duration of the game. They aim to become the most popular. The last one standing is crowned the winner and takes home the $100,000 grand prize. The results are mainly determined through ratings. But this time, a new method is involved. According to Deadline, audience voting will also determine the outcome.

A still from Hulu's 'The Circle' (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Another fresh twist in the Hulu version is that the season will be filmed in real time. Fresh episodes will drop every Tuesday and Thursday for five weeks. This time, celebrities are also in the mix for the grand prize. Hulu has released a synopsis for the upcoming season. "Reimagined as a fast-turnaround social experiment, Hulu’s The Circle brings together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing, and anyone can be anyone. Filmed in real time, the series gives viewers exclusive access as twists and player ratings unfold, with audience votes shaping the game. This fresh take supercharges the original’s signature mix of strategy and deception into an addictive experience built for today’s always-on audience," the synopsis read.

A still from 'The Circle' Season 7 (Image Source: Netflix)

Hulu is also bringing a new host. Michelle Buteau hosted the Netflix version. The Hulu version will be hosted by TikTok star and radio host Tinx. “I’m taking this responsibility very seriously,” she told TV Insider. “I know that there are a lot of loyal fans from the Netflix Circle. I have a radio show. I play it pretty fast and loose on there, but this I’m taking very seriously. It’s a big responsibility, and I just want to make everybody proud. It’s a new chapter, which is really exciting.”

A still from 'The Circle' (Image Source: Netflix)

Hulu gained the rights to the competition series after Netflix did not renew the show after its seventh season. In June, Hulu ordered its new version. The order came after Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said he wanted to focus on serialized competition shows. 'The Circle' Season 8 premiered on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).



