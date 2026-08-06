Where was ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 filmed? Real-life locations behind ‘Cutthroat’

The latest season, set in Thailand, will feature a series of picturesque locations spread across the country.

The recently premiered ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 featured 24 contestants divided into three teams. With two participants already eliminated after the first two episodes, the stakes have been even higher. Since the show’s latest ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ season premiered, fans have been wondering where it was filmed. Here is the answer: Thailand. The Paramount+ show, in its upcoming episodes, will feature a mesmerizing backdrop of the franchise’s latest season. With a mix of experienced veterans and newcomers, the challenges will be even more extreme and will also feature dramatic moments among the contestants. A series of physical and mental challenges will take place throughout the Southeast Asian nation.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Paramount Plus)

The production for ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 took place in Thailand, including many renowned places. Various regions throughout Bangkok, Pattaya, and Chon Buri Province are featured on the show. According to TAT News, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) collaborating with the show’s production, it will feature “Thailand’s destinations, culture and travel experiences to international audiences.” According to Chompu Marusachot, director of the TAT New York office, “International productions can bring destinations to life through stories that reach audiences worldwide.” Marusachot added that the collaboration will showcase Thailand’s readiness for international filming and encourage viewers to witness the country “beyond the screen.”

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Paramount+)

In the upcoming episodes of the show, viewers will witness urban locations, coastal scenery and outdoor landscapes. Sharing more about choosing Thailand as the show’s filming location, Justin Booth, the show’s executive producer, shared that they wanted to showcase “not only the competition fans know and love, but also the incredible sense of place that Thailand brings to the series.” The show host, TJ Lavin, also talked about the locations and scenery presented in the show’s current season. “The Challenge is known for pushing competitors to their limits, and Thailand provided an unforgettable setting for some of the most intense and exciting moments we’ve ever captured. Thailand gave us an incredible backdrop for the competition.”

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Paramount Plus)

The host further added, “The scenery, scale, and sense of adventure elevated every challenge, and I think fans are going to be blown away by what they see this season.” Soon, with upcoming Episode 3 and more, the remaining contestants will face more twists, extreme tasks, and unexpected arena tasks that will end in more eliminations.