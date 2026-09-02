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‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ Season 42 puts team captains at risk in major new twist

The host proposed that the three teams have a chance to elect a new captain instead of a permanent captain.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 Sneak Peek featuring Team Blue (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 Sneak Peek featuring Team Blue (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

Ahead of the upcoming ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 release, Parade shared a sneak peek featuring an unexpected major twist. Earlier, viewers saw host TJ Lavin announce that teams Gray, Blue, and Orange would have permanent captains. Before that, there were different captains for each episode. However, with each team getting a permanent captain, it came as a benefit. This is because the teammates chosen as captains are safe from nominations. While the rest of the participants thought they had lost their chance, that’s no longer the case. This is because the sneak peek shows the host announcing a major new twist, which puts the existing captains, Cory (Team Gray), Tori (Team Orange), and Josh (Team Blue) at risk.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 Sneak Peek featuring
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 Sneak Peek featuring the remaining teams (Image Source: Paramount+)

In the upcoming Episode 6 sneak peek, the host welcomed the remaining 18 participants to the competition. However, before moving forward, he had an important announcement. He asked the three teams, “Before any challenge, this is the time. Right here. Right now…to speak up. So does anybody want the mutiny right now?” Seeing no one raising any issues with the announcement, he asked again, “Anybody?” But no one wanted to go against the newly appointed permanent captains. Witnessing the “team unity” among all the teammates, the host announced the daily challenge: Trial by Terror. For that, everyone saw a “giant rig” hanging in the air over a body of water. It was placed 30 feet in the air.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 Sneak Peek featuring
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 Sneak Peek featuring the host TJ Lavin (Image Source: Paramount+)

The host explained the challenge, “There are two platforms that are separated by a bunch of colored rings. Now those colored rings are colored because there’s also a color that you must follow exactly as it says.” He added, “Going from color to color…all the way across…as fast as you can. Get the wrong colored ring, you fall in the water.” He also noted that the team to get the most players from platform to platform the fastest will win the daily challenge. Notably, the winning team will be the only safe team from the upcoming elimination.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 Sneak Peek featuring
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 Sneak Peek featuring the daily challenge (Image Source: Paramount+)

The other two teams will be in the danger zone. He also mentioned that it was a girls’ elimination week. So girls will be chosen from the losing team and will go against the competing girls in the upcoming elimination arena. So for the upcoming ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6, titled “Leave Room for Jesus,” there will be a female elimination. The episode will air on Wednesday, September 2 on Paramount+.

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