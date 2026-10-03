‘Task’ cast member announces surprise exit ahead of Season 2: ‘I’m not coming back’

HBO’s crime drama ‘Task’ faces an unexpected cast change as Season 2 approaches, raising questions about what lies ahead for the series.

HBO’s crime drama ‘Task’ will see a cast change in its second season. Phoebe Fox has confirmed that she will not reprise her role as Sara Brandis, the daughter of Mark Ruffalo’s character, Tom Brandis. The news comes as the series prepares to begin production on its next season. “I’m not coming back for season 2,” Fox told TV Insider. “My character lives in a completely different city. So yes, unfortunately not, because I love doing that show.” Season 1 premiered in September 2025 and followed Tom, a Philadelphia-based FBI agent leading a task force investigating a series of violent robberies. The cases connected to Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey), a family man.

A still of Phoebe Fox — (Image Source: Instagram | @phoebemercedes)

Sara was part of the family storyline that unfolded alongside the criminal investigation. Tom was also dealing with the consequences of his adopted son Ethan’s (Andrew Russel) imprisonment for the murder of Tom’s wife. Sara’s adopted sister, Emily (Silvia Dionicio), struggled to find her place within the family. Dionicio told US Weekly that the showrunner shared articles and interviews about adopted children to help her develop a deeper understanding of Emily’s experiences. “I really anchored myself to that idea,” Dionicio said, explaining how she approached Emily’s loneliness and her desire to be perfect. The actor also recorded diary entries while pretending to be Emily. The exercise helped her explore the character’s isolation and her feeling that nobody was listening to her.

In Season 1, Emily became more willing to speak up and challenge those around her. Dionicio said her character eventually became an anchor for the family, helping its members grow stronger through difficult circumstances. The upcoming season will introduce a connection to another HBO crime drama. Julianne Nicholson will reprise her role as Lori from ‘Mare of Easttown’, creating a crossover between the two series from creator Brad Ingelsby. ‘Mare of Easttown’ starred Kate Winslet as a Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder. HBO has not revealed how Lori will fit into the story of ‘Task’ or how the crossover will unfold.

A screengrab of Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis taken from 'Task' official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @hbomax)

Beyond Nicholson’s return, details about the new season remain limited. HBO has not announced a complete list of returning cast members or a premiere date. Fox is part of HBO’s upcoming drama ‘War’, which centers on two prestigious London law firms, Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne. The firms face off in a high-profile divorce case involving a technology entrepreneur and his movie-star wife. Creator George Kay said the production consulted a lawyer who handles high-profile divorce cases. Although the team initially considered drawing inspiration from celebrity divorces, its focus shifted towards the fictional characters. “Then, having written the show, the more you want to do is just write the characters you’ve created,” Kay told US Weekly.