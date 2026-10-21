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Who was eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tonight? Season 35's Dedication Night ends with a twist

Amber and Pasha received the highest score of the night for their Contemporary performance
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 26 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Dedication Night featuring Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa (Cover Image Source: X | @officialdwts)
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Dedication Night featuring Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa (Cover Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

The latest episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 6 featured Dedication Night, during which participants paid tribute to a person or place of their choice. Each performance also featured a special guest. The remaining celebrity participants on ‘DWTS’ include Amber Glenn, Tatyana Ali, Tyler Cameron, Jenna Dewan, Ezra Frech, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson, Harry Shum Jr., Julia Stiles, and Connor Wood. However, viewers likely noticed a slight change among the pro dancers as Val Chmerkovskiy did not participate in the latest episode following a one-week suspension. Alan Bersten replaced him for the week and performed with Jenna Dewan. Notably, former pro dancer Kym Johnson-Herjavec served as a guest judge alongside regular judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Dedication Night featuring Amber and Pasha (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Amber and Pasha received the highest score during Dedication Night for their Contemporary performance dedicated to the former's sister, Brooke. Kym and Carrie Ann gave them 10s, and they scored 38 out of 40 points. Carrie Ann thanked the pair for “delivering it with precision and raw vulnerability,” while Derek mentioned, “You made us feel something. Incredible dance.” Bruno praised the choreography and told Pasha it was “absolutely brilliant.”

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ featuring Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa (Image Source: ABC)

Ezra Frech and Daniella earned 37 points for their Contemporary performance, while Julia and Ezra's tribute to Heath Ledger earned the duo 36 points. As for the lowest score, there was a four-way tie. The four pairs at the bottom of the leaderboard were Tatyana and Jan, Jackson and Emma, Connor and Rylee, and Tyler and Sharna. All four pairs earned 32 points in the latest episode. To everyone’s surprise, the hosts announced there would be no elimination tonight. However, the upcoming episode of ‘DWTS’ will feature a double elimination.

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