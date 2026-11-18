‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 finale makes history with first-ever live nationwide broadcast

The remaining five celebrity dance couples will be featured in the highly anticipated ‘DWTS’ Season 35 finale.

The latest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (DWTS) Season 35 episode saw one of the fan-favorite pairs, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, get eliminated from the competition. After that, the remaining five dancing pairs moved forward, a step closer to the highly anticipated ‘DWTS’ Season 35 finale. While everyone eagerly waits for the finale and to see who will take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, the dance show is about to make history. This is because the ‘DWTS’ Season 35 finale will air live around the country for the first time in the show’s 21-year history. The Disney-owned network announced it during the latest episode.

A still from the latest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 episode (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

On November 24, ABC will air ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 finale at 5 pm ET/ 8 pm ET. Previously, West Coast viewers had to wait until 8 pm PT to stream the latest episode. However, that’s no longer the case for the upcoming finale. Additionally, the three-hour finale will re-air at 8 pm PT and also stream via Hulu the next day. With that, since the show will air live, West Coast viewers can also cast their votes and help their favorite celebrity pair win the dance competition.

As of now, the five remaining finalists will compete against each other in the upcoming ‘DWTS’ finale. They are: Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov; Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas; Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach; Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik; and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold. The recently aired episode saw two stars, Amber and Harry Shum, receive the perfect score, i.e., 60. However, Harry Shum was sent home along with his pro dance partner, Jenna.

The much-awaited finale will also bring back previously eliminated celebrity contestants, including Jenna Dewan, Jackson Olson, Julia Stiles, Conner Leavitt, Ciara Miller, Taylor Hanson, Guillermo Rodriguez, Sarah Jane Nader, Tyler Cameron, and Giada De Laurentiis. ‘DWTS’ Season 34 winners were Robert Irwin and his pro dance partner Witney Carson.