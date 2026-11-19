Where was ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ filmed? Inside Bravo reality show’s real-life filming location

The show follows a group of women and their partners as they navigate friendships, relationships, and secrets

Bravo’s newest reality show, ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas,’ premiered on November 18, 2026, and has already drawn attention to its newest cast. The show's official synopsis reads, “A close-knit, glamorous circle of women, living in the Texas Hill Country town of Boerne, navigate family life, ranches and dramatic personal relationships.” While the cast and their personal lives are central to the series, viewers may also be curious about where the show was filmed. According to Bravo, “the quaint town of Boerne, Texas” plays just as big a role in the drama.

A still from ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The primary filming location for ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ Season 1 is Boerne, in the Texas Hill Country. It is located around 30 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio and approximately 100 miles southwest of Austin. The show features cast members, including Aaryn Williams and her husband Nick Williams, Annari Uys and her husband Duan Uys, Hailey Head and her longtime partner Josh Marsalis, Alli McAnelly and her husband Blake McAnelly, as well as Gabby Hernandez Huffman and her husband Jordan Huffman. They all “live and breathe Texas and Texas Hill Country.”

A still from ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The trailer also features the cast members sharing their impressions of Boerne. Alli says, “I would describe Boerne as a Hallmark town.” She later adds, “When it comes to Boerne, you may have to take your perception of a small town and flip it upside down.” Fellow cast member Hailey points out, “It’s just cute, sweet, quaint vibes.” According to Aaryn, “(Boerne) is exactly what you’d expect from a small town. Very, am I allowed to say conservative?”

A still from ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

​‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ star Aaryn, her husband Nick, and their daughters live in Boerne, Texas. While speaking to Bravo Insider, she shared, “We live out in the country a little bit out. We’re on like a little 13-acre ranchette. We have a lot of animals. We’re major animal lovers.” Annari, Duan, and their children live in New Braunfels, Texas, which she said is about an hour east of Boerne. Hailey, Josh, and their kids live in the Texas Hill Country, where he is a luxury home builder based in San Antonio. Interestingly, he has built the family's current home. Speaking about the same, he told Bravo, “Fun fact: I’ve never lived in a house that wasn’t built by me, so that’s kind of cool.” Alli, who describes herself as the “self-appointed Queen of Boerne,” shared that she was a “very, like, hometown girl.” She has lived in Texas and still lives “very close” to her parents and her sister. To know more about the show and how the cast members navigate their lives, fans can watch the ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ Season 1 Episode 1 on Bravo.