Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Season 51 Episode 9's Million-Dollar Coin Flip shakes things up

The remaining castaways took part in an endurance test to secure immunity in Season 51 Episode 9

‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 9 featured the remaining participants: Jelly, Carter, Cristian, Devin, Eric, Lewis, Maggie, Mike, Sharonda, and Thien An Nguyen. After returning to camp from the previous Tribal Council, Cristian was surprised to see that Eric had not used his Extra Vote. Carter, meanwhile, believed Cristian had become his new “ride-or-die” ally. Soon, the contestants were called for the Reward Challenge, where they were divided into two teams and competed in a physical obstacle course. The winning team earned a Fijian helicopter tour and a beach picnic.

A still from ‘Survivor’ 51 Episode 9 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

By random selection, Mike became one team's captain and chose Devin, Thien An, Lewis, and Eric, while the other team captain, Sharonda, chose Jelly, Carter, Maggie, and Cristian. After completing a series of tasks, the teams reached the final slingshot obstacle. Although Carter's team had been leading, Lewis and his teammates ultimately won. Later at camp, Cristian, Sharonda, and Jelly discussed how Lewis had become quite a strong contender and believed he had become the new target.

A still from ‘Survivor’ 51 Episode 9 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

For the Immunity Challenge, the show host invited all the participants to the sea for an endurance task. The challenge involved holding on to a ramp over water. They had to hold on to the ramp for as long as possible, trying to outlast their fellow competitors. Eric and Jelly were the first to drop out, while the rest made it to the final stage of the challenge. After an intense challenge between Lewis and Carter, the latter won and earned immunity. At Tribal Council, Jeff shared more details about the Million-Dollar Coin Flip. After an exciting flip that landed on “water” after Lewis called "Fire," he was eliminated, and the prize money remained at $1 million.