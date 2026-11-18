‘Selling Sunset’ Season 10 sets Netflix release date amid major cast shake-up

Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa return as ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 10 introduces new agents and says goodbye to familiar faces.

Keeping up with ‘Selling Sunset’ is about to mean learning a few new names. Chrishell Stause walked away after Season 9, and several of her co-stars are also leaving the cast. Meanwhile, Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa are heading back to the Oppenheim Group. The two original cast members will be joined by four new agents when the show returns for Season 10.

Season 10 arrives on Netflix on December 4, 2026, more than a year after the ninth season. Quinn has been away since her Season 5 exit, while El Moussa has not been a series regular since Season 6. El Moussa did make occasional appearances after stepping back, but both women are now returning full time. Netflix announced their comebacks in April, bringing back two cast members viewers first met when the series launched in 2019.

Christine Quinn (L) and Heather Rae El Moussa (R) return for ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 10 (Image Source: Netflix)

Amanza Smith and Bre Tiesi are staying on, along with Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim. Smith has been part of the show since Season 2, while Tiesi joined in Season 6. Alongside Stause, the departures include Mary Bonnet, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Alanna Gold and Nicole Young. Sandra Vergara is also out after joining the cast in Season 9.

The four new agents are Jordyn Taylor Braff, Sonni Pacheco, Tara Burns Sarbaz and Sasha Lance. Braff will be familiar to anyone who watched ‘Selling the City’, the New York real estate series that ended after one season. Braff is also known for previously dating comedian Trevor Noah. Lance previously appeared in ‘All American’, while Pacheco shares a daughter with her former husband, Jeremy Renner. ‘Selling the OC’ star Alex Hall will also drop in for a few guest appearances. The spinoff’s future, however, remains unclear.

Chrishell Stause (L) and Emma Hernan (R) in a still from ‘Selling Sunset’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The official Season 10 synopsis reads: “The O Group is getting a major glow-up for its milestone 10th season! Original cast members Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa make their grand returns, joining Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith, while a crop of fresh new agents storm the office, raising the stakes, elevating the fashion, and serving up delicious drama. Against the glossy backdrop of Los Angeles real estate, the brokerage must adapt to a bold new reality as each agent’s willpower is put to the test, new dynamics quickly begin to shift, and drama from the past comes back to bite.”



Creator Adam DiVello praised the new cast in an announcement Variety shared. “The fact that they all so seamlessly worked together really proved that the show, the cast, and the real estate are as entertaining as ever.” Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate produce the series. All nine previous seasons are streaming on Netflix for anyone catching up before the December 4 premiere.