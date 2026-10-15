Who went home on ‘The Challenge’ tonight? Season 42 sees heartbreaking exit ahead of finale

The latest episode saw Alexis Lete and Justin Hinsley competing in a puzzle challenge in the elimination arena

The latest episode of ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 featured the remaining participants from Team Gray and Team Orange competing in the daily challenge, 'Swing Into Action.' Introducing the task, host TJ Lavin announced, “Behind me is the biggest rig we have ever done on ‘The Challenge’... Ever.” The task involved the participants having to jump into the water, climb onto a platform, and navigate an obstacle course consisting of several platforms suspended above the water. The team that completed the course and reached the other end first would win. They were given a time limit of one hour. However, the challenge came with a twist, as the host said, “You all are gonna have solid teamwork, because if any team member falls, they will need to start over, and the rest of the team cannot advance until they catch up.”

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 12 (Image Source: Paramount+)

Since Team Gray lost the previous challenge, its members competed first, followed by Team Orange. Later, host TJ Lavin announced the results. Team Gray, with four female participants, won the daily challenge. As Team Gray's captain, Adrianne had to make the final decision regarding the Elimination Arena. Meanwhile, Tori was asked to nominate two Team Orange players for possible elimination. “Man or woman, it's up to you,” the host added. Adrianne would then decide which of her teammates would face one of the nominated Team Orange players.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 12 featuring Team Gray (Image Source: Paramount+)

At night, both teams arrived at the Elimination Arena. Tori and her team nominated Justin and CT for the elimination. Adrianne selected Alexis Lete to compete, but the decision soon sparked a heated exchange, as Lete was unhappy with her captain's choice. Lavin then asked Adrianne to decide which Team Orange player would face Lete. She chose Justin, setting up an elimination showdown between the two. The two competed in 'Pressure Puzzle,' which featured six puzzle chambers, with three assigned to each player.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 12's elimination challenge (Image Source: Paramount+)

The host introduced the elimination challenge, saying, “You both are gonna start from chamber one. When I say go, you will solve that puzzle as fast as you can. If you solve it first, a serious distraction is gonna happen to your opponent, making it more difficult for them to finish the puzzle.” The first participant to finish all three puzzles would win the elimination challenge and save themselves. Lete took the lead from the start. Before Justin completed his first puzzle, she had already completed her second. Ultimately, Lete won the task, and Justin went home. While leaving, he said, “Second season getting eliminated right before the final definitely hurts a lot more this time.”