Who won ‘The Traitors: New Blood’? Faithfuls and Traitors go head-to-head one last time
The highly anticipated finale of ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Season 5 is finally here, and soon, the winner will be announced. Fans will learn whether the Faithfuls were able to successfully identify the Traitors among them, or whether the Traitors were able to complete their secret agendas while keeping their identities secret. The two-part finale aired on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with Episode 11 titled “I’m Fighting Till the End” and Episode 12 titled “Who Do You Truly Trust?” The winner will be announced by the show host, Alan Cumming, along with the prize pot. Stay tuned to learn everything that happened on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Season 5 finale.
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