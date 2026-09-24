Who went home on ‘The Challenge’ tonight? Season 42 Episode 9 sends favorite packing after unexpected merge

After an intense elimination challenge, a male participant was sent home in the latest episode of ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’

The latest episode of ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 featured Team Gray merging with Team Blue. As a result, there were only two teams: Team Gray with six members and Team Orange, also with six members. The host then asked Team Gray to choose a captain. A few nominated themselves, but with multiple players voting for Adrienne, she was chosen as the new captain. To everyone’s surprise, the host announced that with only two teams, the rules would change. So, moving forward, the losing team would have to nominate two teammates for elimination. “One from the captain and second from the rest of the team. One of those players will be chosen by the winning team’s captain,” added the host. He also said the winning team would choose one player to go against the nominees.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 9 featuring Team Gray after merging with Team Blue (Image Source: Paramount+)

Further, the remaining participants competed in the daily challenge, 'Devils in the Details.' The challenge featured two sets of identical statues with minor differences. One set was on the ground, while the other was far away on higher ground, which participants could reach by climbing a long flight of stairs. The host announced, “Now each team will stay along the stairs, and then it's a good old-fashioned game of telephone. Relay the information to the next player to the next player…all the way up to the top. Every player who’s at the first and the last position can swap places with the person who’s before or after them, just once.” The participants had to rearrange the statues to match the two sets. They were also given headphones so their opponents couldn’t hear their clues and vice versa.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 9 featuring Team Orange (Image Source: Paramount+)

Team Gray won the daily challenge. After that, the host asked the captain, Adrienne, to choose two players from Team Orange. Whoever she chose would go against her team member, Chris. He was the only remaining male contestant on the team. At night, both teams arrived at the elimination arena. The host asked Team Orange to share two names. They nominated Justin and CT. Adrienne made the final decision for the elimination challenge. She decided that Justin would go against Chris. She got emotional after nominating Justin, and in a confessional, she told the cameras, “I would never do this to my friends in the real world ever. But this is a game, and we’re all competing for the same prize…and I want my team to win.”

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 9 featuring Justin winning the Elimination challenge against Chris (Image Source: Paramount+)

Justin and Chris competed in the elimination challenge called 'Chain Reaction.' The task involved moving six heavy boxes from under a steel chain, one at a time. After moving all six boxes to the other side, they had to arrange them in a frame so all six would fit inside. During the challenge, both of them were able to move the boxes to the other side but struggled to fit them inside the frame. In a confessional, Chris noted that the task was “really, really, really hard.” After 45 minutes, both participants struggled to fit the boxes in the frame. Soon, Justin emerged victorious, and as a result, Chris was eliminated from the competition.