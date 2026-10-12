How was Dorothy Thompson’s murder solved? 'The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story' ending explained

HBO’s true-crime docuseries revisits a decades-old murder, a property dispute, a long-silent eyewitness, and the disturbing history.

Warning: This article contains a recollection of a crime and may be triggering for some readers; readers’ discretion is advised.

HBO’s 'The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story' revisits the 1985 killing of Dorothy Lou Thompson, a Louisiana pet cemetery owner whose body was found in the Mississippi River. The three-part docuseries follows investigators as they pursue prime suspect Brandon Nodier and examines how a lack of evidence, a witness who came forward decades later, and evidence lost during Hurricane Katrina delayed the case’s resolution.

Directed by Philip Cairney, the series features interviews with law enforcement officers, people who knew Thompson, and witnesses connected to the case. It also explores reports of paranormal activity at the cemetery, placing the murder within the location’s unsettling history.

Thompson owned the Azalea Original Pet Cemetery in Toca, Louisiana. Her mother, Grace, established the business around 1950, and Thompson later inherited it. Brandon Nodier began working for her in 1980, and his family reportedly lived on the property for a period. According to a neighbor, tensions arose after Thompson asked Nodier to leave the property. Investigators believed Nodier and his wife had coerced Thompson into a potentially fraudulent sale of her land.

A still from 'The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

Thompson disappeared in April 1985, shortly before the lawsuit was due to go to trial. On May 2, fishermen discovered her body in the Mississippi River. The coroner ruled that her cause of death was asphyxia. Her body was found with a bag over her head, chains around her, and a wire tied around her neck. Police suspected Nodier, but the available evidence was insufficient to arrest him. Without a clear path to prosecution, the case remained unresolved.

The investigation gained new momentum in 2009 when St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office Colonel John Doran reopened the case. His team reviewed the original findings and contacted people who might have information about Thompson’s death. A former groundskeeper who had worked for Nodier became a key witness. He claimed he had seen the murder but had remained silent for years because he feared Nodier.

After the investigation resumed, Nodier allegedly visited the witness in jail and urged him not to speak, referring to knowing where the witness’s wife lived. The groundskeeper also told investigators that he dreamed of Thompson’s spirit haunting him. His testimony, rather than the paranormal claims, became relevant to the criminal investigation.

A still from 'The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

Nodier surrendered to police on April 25, 2012, and was indicted on a second-degree murder charge. However, building a case for trial remained difficult. Key evidence from the original investigation had been lost during Hurricane Katrina. In July 2014, Nodier pleaded guilty to manslaughter under a plea agreement and received a 10-year prison sentence.

The plea established the legal outcome of the case without a trial on the original second-degree murder charge. Former sheriff Jack Stephens reflected on the lengthy investigation in an interview with Fox 8: “When you commit a murder in Saint Bernard, our motto is you can't get away with it, and we keep working, and we keep working.” He added that “at the end of the day, as bizarre as they are sometimes, things fall into place.”