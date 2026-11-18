Harry Shum Jr honors late ‘Glee’ costar Naya Rivera with a moving ‘DWTS’ tribute

‘Grey's Anatomy’ star Harry Shum Jr. chose a meaningful song from his 'Glee' days for his 'DWTS' semifinals performance that earned a perfect score

The latest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 episode featured the remaining six pairs of celebrity contestants. One of them was fan-favorite pair Harry Shum Jr. and his pro dance partner Jenna Johnson. For their latest performance, the two performed ‘Valerie,’ which was a tribute to Harry Shum’s late ‘Glee’ costar Naya Rivera. The ‘DWTS’ episode saw them delivering a quickstep to the song for their semifinals performance. They also performed a paso doble to ‘We Found Love’ by Rihanna and Calvin Harris.​

For Tuesday night’s performance, Harry Shum chose to perform the track, originally by the Zutons but later made even more popular by Amy Winehouse. The tribute performance song was sung during ‘Glee’ Season 2, after which Harry Shum’s late co-star Naya died in 2020, at the age of 33. Before the semifinal performance, the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star also talked about the tribute, “I’m excited because that song (‘Valerie’) was just so meaningful to a lot of Glee fans.” He added, “Glee definitely changed my life. Gave me the opportunity to not only dance, but act, and I never thought I would be able to dance to that song again. This is where we just really crank it up.”

A still from the latest 'DWTS' Season 35 episode featuring Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

During their powerhouse performance, Harry Shum paid tribute to Naya as he pointed toward the sky and blew a kiss. ‘DWTS’ judges also applauded the performance, with Carrie Ann Inaba noting that she was “speechless” after witnessing the dance. “Everything about that dance - the technique was absolutely brilliant. You’re so…I have so many thoughts all at once! You’re a great dancer, but you’ve come so far in this style,” she added.

A still of Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez in 'Glee' (Image Source: YouTube | Glee)

Later, while talking to the ‘DWTS’ co-host Julianne Hough, Harry stated it was meaningful for him to dance to Naya’s version of the track. “I feel like ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is synonymous with ‘Glee’, and to be able to dance to Naya’s version, it means so much to so many people, including myself.” He added, “We miss you, baby girl.” With such an incredible performance, Harry and Jenna received a perfect score, with all three judges giving the pair their 10s.