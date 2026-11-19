‘The Traitors: New Blood’ gets exciting update ahead of Season 1 finale

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ fans have more than a winner to look forward to as NBC shares news about the show’s future

The contestants on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ have spent the season trying to work out who they can trust. Now, just eight remain at the castle ahead of the November 19 finale. Katie Fites, Shane Beatty and Victor Vollbrechthausen are among those still in the running. With up to $250,000 at stake, this is hardly the time to give someone the benefit of the doubt.

NBC is bringing ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ back for Season 2, with Alan Cumming returning as host. The network announced the renewal on November 19, ahead of the finale. NBC says the next season will be filmed and air in 2027, with the show returning to Castle Ardross in the Scottish Highlands. An exact premiere date has yet to be announced.

‘New Blood’ launched on September 17 with a cast of everyday Americans. Peacock’s ‘The Traitors,’ by comparison, mainly brings in celebrities from other reality shows. Cumming hosts both U.S. editions, which are produced by Studio Lambert. The NBC spinoff takes its cue from the all-civilian version of ‘The Traitors UK.’

The game itself follows the same format. According to the official logline, contestants “work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.” It continues: “Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, who murder the Faithful one-by-one under the cover of darkness as the Faithful race to uncover them from the game. At the end of the game, if the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the prize fund; if even one Traitor survives to the end, the remaining Traitors take it all.”

Alan Cumming joins contestants at a candlelit banquet in ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ (Image Source: Peacock)

Think you would spot a Traitor before everyone else? Season 2 casting is now open. NBC says more than 80,000 people auditioned for the first season. NBC has not announced who will compete in the new season.

‘New Blood’ Season 1 is streaming on Peacock. The two-part finale airs on NBC on November 19, with episodes at 8 pm ET and 9 pm ET. Both episodes arrive on Peacock on November 20. Peacock’s celebrity edition returns separately, with Season 5 premiering on January 14, 2027.