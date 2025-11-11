Emotional upsets and surprise exits shake 'The Voice' Knockouts as coaches make tough decisions

Along with some stellar performances, 'The Voice' Season 28 saw some shocking eliminations in the Knockouts

'The Voice' Season 28 Knockouts continued with stellar performances and more heartbreaks. With coaches pairing the teammates, participants chose their own songs to perform in the high-stakes round. However, as there were no saves or steals allowed, the competition got fiercer than ever. The competition kept up with its tradition of eliminations, and four talented singers bid farewell to their dreams of winning the show, making for an emotional 'The Voice' moment.

(L-R) Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé as judges on 'The Voice' season 28 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

The four eliminated contestants included Conrad Khalil, Jack Austin, Kayleigh Clark, who had earned an impressive four-chair turn earlier in the season, and Marty O'Reilly, as per Parade. During the Knockouts Night 3 episode, Team Reba's Ryan Mitchell and Khalil went head-to-head. Mitchell performed 'Zombie' by The Cranberries, while Khalil sang 'Closer' by LiloCox, Nia M, and Frankly. Mitchell was declared the winner as Reba McEntire praised both singers, saying, "Golly, it's just really hard because you've got such great talent and you don't want either one of them to leave."

She added that Mitchell stood out because, "We don't get that much alternative rock on the show, so to have Ryan fill that void is perfect." For Team Bublé, Rob Cole and O'Reilly faced off. Cole performed 'Wondering Why' by The Red Clay Strays, while O’Reilly sang 'The Letter' by Joe Cocker. Cole was chosen as the winner. Michael Bublé praised him, saying, "Rob has a voice that I can listen to all day. When it hits the radio, it can only be Rob." He added, "I do feel like Rob can be the winner of The Voice. I can't wait to see what's next." For Team Bublé, Trinity and Austin competed, with Trinity performing "I'm Your Baby Tonight' by Whitney Houston.

Trinity was chosen as the winner, with Bublé saying, "I think you have this gorgeous, soulful voice," adding that she has major potential and "looks like a star, sounds like a star, and is a star." He even compared her to Sade, noting her ability to blend R&B and pop. On Team Niall, DEK of Hearts and Clark competed, with DEK performing 'What If I Never Get Over You' by Lady A and Kayleigh singing 'Blue' by LeAnn Rimes. DEK of Hearts won. Niall Horan called it "the toughest decision" he’s made on 'The Voice,' praising Clark as "an incredibly talented singer," but saying he chose DEK because "they just bring something to the show and music that makes me excited."

After choosing DEK of Hearts, Horan hit his Mic Drop button in celebration. Notably, the Mic Drop Button gives each coach the power to pick one artist to go straight to America's vote for a chance to perform at the Rose Bowl, as per MJSBIGBLOG. In addition, this season, coaches Bublé, McEntire, Horan, and Snoop Dogg are joined by two mega-mentors, Zac Brown, who teams up with Snoop and Bublé, and Joe Walsh, who works with Horan and McEntire.