Reba McEntire gets emotional on ‘The Voice’ after contestant's performance reminds her of her stepson

'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire became emotional after a contestant's performance reminded her of her late stepson, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away earlier this year following a battle with cancer. During the latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 28, which was aired on October 27, McEntire was overwhelmed with emotions when her team member, Aubrey Nicole, performed a heart-touching rendition of 'I’m Gonna Love You Through It' by Martina McBride. In case you're wondering, this particular song revolves around a woman whose husband becomes her rock as she battles breast cancer.

When McEntire was asked to share her feedback on Nicole's performance, the Queen of Country got teary-eyed as she spoke about losing her stepson, Brandon. It was the first time McEntire shed light on the heartbreaking tragedy on the NBC singing competition. As per TV Insider, with tears rolling down her face, McEntire said, “I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer, so that was a real reminder that life goes on and we sing songs about it so we can remember the ones around us that we love so much and that we lean on in times like this.”

McEntire was married to Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015. Following her marriage to Narvel, McEntire became a stepmother to his three kids from a previous marriage to Elisa Gayle Ritter: Chassidy Blackstock, Shawna Blackstock, and Brandon. McEntire treated his children as if they were her own. Throughout the course of their marriage, Reba and Narvel welcomed their first and only child together, a son named Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock, in February 1990.

Speaking of Brandon, he passed away at the age of 48 in August 2025 after privately battling melanoma, a form of skin cancer. Shortly after Brandon's death, McEntire resumed work and she was back on the sets of 'The Voice.' However, Nicole's Knockout Round performance against Leyton Robinson evoked images of Brandon for McEntire. Earlier this year, in August, McEntire even paid a heartfelt tribute to her stepson, Brandon, through an Instagram post. McEntire posted a series of pictures of the duo together and wrote, “Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”