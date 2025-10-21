'The Voice' Season 28 heats up with heartbreaking eliminations we didn't see coming

With stellar performances, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Reba McEntire faced tough choices in the Battle Rounds

'The Voice' Season 28 coaches—Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Reba McEntire—once again had some tough decisions to make. With stellar performances and talented singers, the singing competition is entertaining viewers with its high-stakes Battle Round. Following the heartbreaking eliminations in the last episode, the high-stakes round concluded on Monday, October 20, but not without some more losses.

As per reports, Makenzie Phipps and Lauren Anderson from Team Snoop faced off with Carrie Underwood's 'Before He Cheats.' After coaching from Lizzo and a fun car-smashing pre-performance, both gave fiery renditions. The coaches praised their chemistry and power; McEntire said Underwood would be proud, and both she and Bublé favored Anderson. Snoop Dogg ultimately chose Anderson, citing her maturity and potential to reach the finals, while Phipps was eliminated.

Aarik Duncan and 14-year-old Max Chambers from Team Bublé performed 'Just the Two of Us.' Their mentor, Kelsea Ballerini, advised them to tighten their coordination. The coaches praised their chemistry, with Snoop and Horan favoring Chambers, and McEntire chose Duncan; Bublé, however, ultimately picked Chambers, believing he has the potential to become a star, eliminating Duncan.

Aiden Ross and Ava Nat from Team Niall delivered an emotional duet of Horan's 'What a Time,' impressing everyone with their chemistry and pure vocals. McEntire praised their perfect blend, while Bublé lauded Ross' falsetto. Snoop Dogg joked about witnessing "teenage love" and hinted at a steal. Ultimately, Horan picked Ross as the winner and used his save on Nat. Snoop Dogg's attempted steal failed since Nat chose to stay with Team Niall.

Manny Costello and Leyton Robinson performed Chris Stapleton's 'Think I’m in Love with You,' showcasing contrasting country styles. Notably, McEntire and mentor Nick Jonas advised them to focus on harmonies and vocal nuances. The performance impressed all the coaches, with Bublé praising both voices. However, Snoop Dogg couldn't pick a favorite, and Horan noted how much they'd both improved. In the end, McEntire chose Robinson as the winner, eliminating Costello, though Bublé nearly used his steal-a-Manny—a decision McEntire regretted didn't happen.

In a brief, montaged battle performance of 'It Takes Two' by Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston, Team McEntire's Conrad Kahlil defeated Vinya Chhabra. McEntire praised Kahlil as a "show dog" before choosing him, resulting in Chhabra's elimination. Team Snoop's Emmanuel Rey and Mindy Miller performed John Prine's 'Angel from Montgomery.' Lizzo encouraged them to sing from the heart, and all coaches praised their vocals, with Horan calling their performance 'beautiful,' as per Gold Derby. McEntire praised Rey's versatility and Bublé praised the purity in his voice and Miller's interpretation. In the end, Miller won the battle, while Rey was eliminated.