Snoop Dogg makes an unexpected move after 36-year-old singer wows judges on ‘The Voice’ Season 28

NBC's 'The Voice' Season 28 is mesmerizing viewers with stellar lineup of blind auditions. In the latest episode, coaches were left enchanted by a 36-year-old's blind auditions. So much so that the judges wrestled it out to secure the talent for their own team. Things escalated further when Snoop Dogg removed his sunglasses, making for an iconic 'The Voice' Season 28 moment, and we can totally understand why.

Marty O'Reilly, an independent musician from Sonoma, California, stunned the coaches on 'The Voice' with his soulful performance of Ray LaMontagne's 'Trouble.' Playing a resonator guitar and delivering a powerful, raspy vibrato, he earned chair turns from all three male coaches, as per NBC. Snoop Dogg was especially impressed, saying, "I have to take my glasses off for that one right there. In my mind I was like, 'That sounds like something classic I've never heard before; I can't let this get away.' And then I saw [Coach] Niall [Horan] and I was like, 'No, you don’t,' and then I saw [Coach] Michael [Bublé] with his following-the-leader butt."

Niall Horan praised O'Reilly's unique sound, adding, "The rasp in your voice is insane." But Michael Bublé pulled a show-stealing move by literally putting Horan in a plastic penalty box to keep him from swaying O'Reilly. The stunt paid off, as O'Reilly ultimately chose Team Bublé. Talking about Snoop Dogg's fashionable accessories, on 'The Voice' Season 28, the rapper debuted a new fashion statement, which is a large S-shaped necklace that he wears while coaching. The accessory isn't just for show, as it's one half of a set.

Each artist who joins his team during the Blind Auditions gets a matching T-shaped version, making it a sweet, symbolic gift from the hip-hop legend to his team members, as per NBC. Country singer Mindy Miller became the first official member of Team Snoop with her standout performance of Lainey Wilson's 'Wildflowers and Wild Horses.' As the inaugural recruit, she also received the first T-shaped necklace, with 'T' symbolizing 'Team.'