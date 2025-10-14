Snoop Dogg breaks down in tears after 'The Voice' Season 28 contestants' emotional Battle Round performance

Snoop Dogg is an emotional man in the latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 28. Renowned for his powerful raps and cool uncle image, Snoop Dogg is usually cool as a cucumber in the singing competition. However, in the latest battle round, the rapper was so overwhelmed with the emotions that he couldn't help but shed tears. Anyway, at the end Snoop Dogg had to make a tough decision, making for an intense 'The Voice' moment.

On the first night of 'The Voice' Battles, Coach Snoop Dogg faced a tough choice when Yoshihanaa and Natalia Albertini paired up to perform '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.' Battle Advisor Lizzo couldn't contain her excitement, saying, "When two divas come together and just diva out, I live," while Snoop Dogg added, "My left eye won’t stop crying, but it's tears of joy," as per NBC.

Summing up the dilemma, Lizzo said, "Yoshihanaa is maximum effort, Natalia is effortless… Which one do you pick?" To which Snoop Dogg replied, "The Gangster Holy Ghost will help me make my decision." After their powerhouse duet, both singers blew the coaches away, as Niall Horan praised the intense battle as a classic Voice moment.

Coaches Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé were impressed by both singers’ performances. Reba appreciated Albertini's incredible range and husky voice while comparing Yoshihanaa to Aretha Franklin. Bublé praised Yoshihanaa for making the song her own and Albertini for her disciplined, high-quality delivery, ultimately favoring Albertini in the battle. Meanwhile, an emotional Snoop Dogg removed his sunglasses to wipe away tears, admitting, "Y'all made me shed a tear. I’m just thinking about [how] Lizzo gave y'all so much information and y'all used it. But I was crying because I can only keep one of you, and my heart is broken."

After a heartfelt pause, Snoop Dogg ultimately chose Yoshihanaa as the winner. Calling it "the decision I didn't want to make but I had to make," Snoop Dogg explained that he "chose Yoshihanaa due to the fact that she had the most powerful performance tonight. I feel like she's got a lot of room to grow, and at the same time she's a seasoned vet."

However, Snoop wasn't ready to let Albertini go. He used his only Battle Save of the season to keep her on his team, saying, "The reason why I saved Natalia is that performance was so strong and so heartfelt," adding that she was "too good to be on somebody else's team and too good to go home." Talking about the Battle Round, the coaches bring in music superstars to help guide their teams during the Battle Rounds on Monday, October 13 and 14, as per Today.

In a new twist, the coaches will select only the songs, while contestants will choose their own duet partners for head-to-head performances of the same track. Coaches will mentor their teams alongside their Battle advisors, who this season include Kelsea Ballerini for Team Bublé, Lizzo for Team Snoop, Nick Jonas for Team Reba, and Lewis Capaldi for Team Niall.