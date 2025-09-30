20-year-old singer’s emotional song about her dad’s battle with addiction leaves ‘The Voice’ coaches in tears

Kayleigh Clark delivered a moving performance rooted in her family's struggles, impressing all four coaches enough to earn a 4-chair turn.

Getting talented singers to turn to their team has to be one of the hardest tasks for the coaches on 'The Voice,' Season 28. In one such instance, Michael Bublé was left spellbound by a stellar vocalist's blind audition. However, he faced competition from fellow mentors, as they had also turned their chairs. In a bid to get to the contestant in his own team, Bublé made a heartfelt plea, but it ended unexpectedly, and honestly, we can't stop laughing.

A screenshot of Michael Bublé from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | @thevoice)

When Kayleigh Clark took the stage for her Blind Audition on 'The Voice,' she shared the emotional reason she was grateful to have her dad by her side. Her father had given her her first guitar, but his battle with alcoholism had strained their relationship. To process it, she wrote a song to let others with family members struggling with substance abuse know they weren't alone, as per NBC. She explained, "I would go through all of that to get the man that he is now," as her father, now sober for three years, watched her receive a coveted 4-Chair Turn performing Sugarland's 'Stay.'

Afterward, Clark brought her dad out, and he interacted warmly with the coaches, hugging Snoop Dogg, shaking Reba McEntire's hand, and receiving a football from Bublé, who then got emotional, saying, "What a cool moment to get to watch your kid that you love more than anybody you'll ever know... makes me emotional... I got four beautiful kids; I'm so happy for you guys!" After that, McEntire added a humorous twist by playing a mock melancholy trombone by pressing her chair button. Ultimately, Clark chose Coach Niall Horan, who joked, "I could become…a country coach. Who would have thought?"

Notably, Bublé is a devoted dad who not only has a tattoo for each of his children but also often praises his family as the greatest gift of his life. Speaking about his life with his four kids, sons Noah and Elias, and daughters Vida and Cielo, Bublé said in a 2023 interview with The Project, "They’re the greatest things that ever happened to you," as per NBC. He added, "They're the best! They're the greatest things ever; they're my joy. The truth is, they just let me laugh at life and laugh at myself. It really puts life in perspective."