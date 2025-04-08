‘AGT’ judges were stunned by 10-year-old singer who hit Whitney Houston-level high notes with ease

"I still can't believe that such a voice could come out of such a tiny person," said Sofia Vergara while lauding Peter Rosalita

Renowned for her powerful voice and incredible vocal range, Whitney Houston is still one of the most loved artists of all time. Though she tragically passed away on February 11, 2012, her legacy continues to inspire aspiring singers. In one such instance, a young 10-year-old participant captivated audiences' hearts by effortlessly channeling his inner Houston in 'America's Got Talent.' Not only that, the young participant stunned viewers as he hit Houston's trademark high note in the first chorus itself.

Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian)

In 'America’s Got Talent ' Season 16 quarterfinals, the Filipino singer Peter Rosalita impressed both judges and audiences with a powerful rendition of Houston’s 'I Have Nothing,' as per CinemaBlend. Dressed in a sharp silver suit and a burst of butterfly confetti, Rosalita delivered every note without any flaw. Rosalita's stunning performance impressed judges and audiences as they rose to their feet for a standing ovation.

Heidi Klum praised his outfit and said he "did Houston proud," while Sofia Vergara marveled, "I still can't believe that such a voice could come out of such a tiny person." Simon Cowell called the performance "gutsy" and predicted Rosalita will "sail through to the next round." However, Cowell also offered a bit of advice, saying his next song shouldn't feel like "his mom chose it." When asked about that by the press, Rosalita clarified, "She didn't pick [the song]. All my family did. My mother, my aunt, my father, and everyone in our house." He also shared his next diva goal, saying, "I really want to sing Celine Dion."

Viewers also flocked to the comment section of the YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'America's Got Talent' to shower appreciation on Rosalita. A fan said, "I was in the audience during this, and I was blown away. This kid is seriously talented," while another shared, "He has a great quality voice, his tone, his diction, the pitch, What a voice, goodness, a great singer in the making." In a similar vein, another said, "The moment he started singing the high parts, I couldn’t close my mouth, like. He really did well, and I think he has a place in the music industry." Meanwhile, another said, "He is so confident! I love watching him over and over. We will be voting for you, Peter."

As Season 16 neared its finale, host Terry Crews brought Rosalita and magician Dustin Tavella to center stage. Rosalita unfortunately got eliminated, as per Decider. Notably, just a night before, Rosalita had delivered a stunning live performance of Mariah Carey's "Without You." However, a technical hiccup occurred when the crowd's loud cheers drowned out the intro music, making it hard for Rosalita to find his entrance note.

Instead of panicking, he calmly asked, "Hello? Wait, can you repeat, please?" Flashing a smile to the crowd, he restarted the song and performed it flawlessly, earning a standing ovation. Cowell praised his poise, saying, "The fact that you knew you'd miss the intro, you took control on a live show and went, 'You know what, let's start again.' And I'm thinking, 'Good for you.'" Klum added, "That little hiccup in the very beginning—you're so young, I probably would have run off the stage, but you held it together. You started again. You sounded amazing."