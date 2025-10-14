Niall Horan stuns fans with an unexpected collaboration ahead of 'The Voice' battle rounds

Niall Horan is gearing up for a surprising new musical duet with Country superstar Thomas Rhett

Along with his coaching gig on 'The Voice' Season 28, Niall Horan recently stunned fans with a major collaboration update. The singer recently returned to the singing competition in a spectacular comeback. However, Horran has a major surprise up his sleeve for his fans, as he announced the release of his new music. To add more, the fans were seen cheering on the singer's new endeavor, with many sharing their best wishes.

A screenshot of Niall Horan from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice )

Fans know Horan as a former 'One Direction' member and a successful solo artist, with his 2023 album, 'The Show,' still earning radio and streaming play, as per Good Housekeeping. Now, he's giving listeners something new, a collaboration with country superstar Thomas Rhett called 'Old Tricks,' which will be available to stream on Friday, October 17. Rhett shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Couldn't say no to this. Old Tricks with @niallhoran is coming next Friday, 10/17!"

After Rhett announced their collaboration, Horan also expressed his excitement in the comments with a simple cowboy hat-wearing emoji. Fans were thrilled not only by his reaction but also by the news that he would be debuting new music soon, as many expressed their best wishes for the singer in the comment section of the Instagram post. One fan commented, "Cowboy Niall has arrived and he needs to STAY!!," while another added, "Niall’s voice was made for country honestly." A fan wrote, "NIall the bad boy? Give it rest. Niall the cowboy more like."

Meanwhile, another fan shared, "COUNTRY NIALL IS SO BACK!!" A fan remarked, "I witnessed cowboy Niall before cowboy Niall became a thing! Love thisss." A fan questioned, "Does this mean we’ll get a live performance on the voice??? Please!!!" A fan noted, "Aaaaaaaaa time to put my cowboy hat." Another noted, "I can’t wait, I’ve been replaying the sample over and over all week." While another commented, "I’ve been waiting for so long for Niall to go countryyy." A fan expressed, "Can’t wait, it’s going to be epic." Another fan added, "Just know it’s gonna be on repeat this weekend."

As per reports, Rhett and Horan are longtime friends. The duo have previously performed together at the country singer's 2023 C2C Festival show, where Horan joined him for 'Slow Hands,' as per Holler. This marks their first official studio duet, with Horan joining a reimagined version of Rhett's Blake Shelton collaboration from the 'About a Woman' (Deluxe) album.