Michael Bublé pulls off unexpected move after comparing ‘The Voice’ Season 28 contestant to young Niall Horan

After winning back-to-back two seasons, Michael Bublé has become one of the most trusted coaches on 'The Voice' Season 28. In the latest episode, the Grammy winner can be seen comparing a talented contestant to Niall Horan. Bublé was so impressed by the contestant that he used his final steal to bring him onto his team, leaving us eager to see how things will play out in the future.

During 'The Voice' Season 28 Battle Rounds, 21-year-old Jack Austin from Battle Creek, Michigan, who is also a Western Michigan University theater student, impressed all four coaches with his growth and stage presence. Notably, Austin initially joined Team Niall following his Blind Audition on Monday, September 22, when Bublé was the first to turn his chair, followed by Horan and Reba McEntire, while Snoop Dogg was the only coach who didn't turn, as per Mass Live.

In the Battle Round, Austin faced the trio Dek of Hearts with a dynamic rendition of Mumford and Sons' 'I Will Wait.' After the performance, Bublé praised both acts, saying, "Dek of Hearts, you bring something to the show that no one else has. Jack, watching you in it with them—you looked like you were part of the group." Horan echoed the admiration, adding, "Dek of Hearts, I don't think people realize the hard work it takes to nail down a three-part like that. And Jack, the way you just made that song your own, it felt like you were the lead singer out there."

Horan chose Dek of Hearts to advance to The Knockouts, but in a last-minute twist, Bublé used his steal to save Austin, keeping the Western Michigan University student in the competition. Explaining his decision, Bublé said, "Jack just showed way too much potential for me not to use my steal. He actually reminds me of a young Niall." With that, Austin officially joined Team Bublé and will return to perform in the Knockout Rounds.

In 'The Voice' Season 28 Knockout Rounds, coaches face tougher choices than ever with no steals or saves available. To balance the pressure, the show introduced a new twist of the Mic Drop Button, as per American Songwriter. Each coach can use it once when a performance truly blows them away, awarding that singer a chance at a special reward. After four contestants receive a Mic Drop, America will vote to decide the winner, who will earn the exciting opportunity to perform live at the 2026 Rose Parade on January 1.