Joe Walsh and Zac Brown bring star power to ‘The Voice’—and the ‘Mic Drop’ twist raises the stakes

The two musicians joined ‘The Voice’ Season 28 as mega mentors, bringing rock and country flair to the upcoming Knockout Rounds

NBC’s ‘The Voice’ is turning up the heat for Season 28 with two music powerhouses stepping into the role of mega mentors. Legendary rocker Joe Walsh and country icon Zac Brown are set to guide contestants through the ever-intense Knockout Rounds, which kick off Monday, October 27. Brown, frontman of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band, will make his debut on the show as a mentor for Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg’s teams, as per Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles, will lend his decades of experience to help shape the teams of Niall Horan and Reba McEntire.

As the Knockouts begin, each coach will enter the stage with eight artists, but this round is do-or-die. There are no steals or saves, meaning coaches must make the tough decision to send only their strongest performer to the Playoffs. It’s the final step before the high-stakes Live Shows. This season, the competition also introduces a fresh element designed to give standout performers a special spotlight: the “Mic Drop” button. Each coach will have one chance to hit the button for an artist whose performance leaves them completely stunned.

Viewers will then get to vote for the overall “Mic Drop” winner. And as reported by Deadline, the top-voted artist will earn a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform live at the Rose Parade on January 1, 2026. Zac Brown’s addition to ‘The Voice’ marks an exciting new chapter in his already storied career. His band’s signature blend of Southern rock and country has earned them multiple platinum albums and three Grammy Awards. The group made history in 2022 when they were inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame. Also, they’re set to become the first country act to headline a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas starting December 2025.

As for Joe Walsh, the legendary guitarist and songwriter brings more than five decades of musical mastery to the table. With 12 studio albums under his belt, Walsh has been honored with a Kennedy Center Honor (2016) as part of the Eagles. He has long been celebrated for his influence on rock and blues. Beyond music, he’s made a lasting impact through VetsAid, a nonprofit he founded in 2017 to support U.S. veterans and their families.